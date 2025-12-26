LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump Aditya Dhar bangladesh Kailash Kher canada Cricket agni missile George W Bush donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has stormed into the ₹1,000 crore club in just 21 days. Declared 2025’s biggest Indian film, it outperformed Animal and Stree 2, driven by strong third-week momentum and Christmas holidays.

Dhurandhar Storms Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Storms Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 26, 2025 13:18:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

The Indian movie industry has changed drastically, and one of the reasons for this is the recent release of Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller, Dhurandhar, which, within 21 days of its theatrical release, stormed into the elite ₹1,000 crore club.

You Might Be Interested In

The movie featuring Ranveer Singh was declared the biggest Indian film of 2025 and not only dominated the local market but also turned out to be a global blockbuster, surpassing the lifetime collections of previous heavyweights like Animal and Stree 2.

The film reached a worldwide gross of ₹1,006.7 crore on its 21st day of being in theaters, maintaining an unprecedented momentum during its third week and supported by a huge Christmas holiday influx.

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar Unprecedented Growth And 1000 Crore Milestone

The trip to the million-dollar target was supported by a very unusual cinema phenomenon where the movie’s third-week earnings still kept on going at almost the same level. After a huge start, Dhurandhar had a domestic net collection of ₹668.80 crore in India in just three weeks.

Its international reach gave it a considerable lift, as it drew in more than ₹217 crore from global markets such as North America and the UK. This step rise in popularity makes it the first Indian film of 2025 to reach this milestone, attaining the success quicker than many historical blockbusters and at the same time coming out as a non-sequel single film rather than a part of a franchise.

Dhurandhar Global Dominance as the Biggest Indian Film

Dhurandhar, the film that has undoubtedly dominated the 2025 calendar, has set a new standard for “A-rated” movies, showing that powerful narration can still attract a wide range of audiences. The film rapidly surpassed the likes of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava, among others, to snatch the first position in the list of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The film, however, fared well among major Hollywood releases and local films, as it still managed to attract a 50% audience on its 21st day, which is a clear indication of its “box office tsunami” that has not yet come to an end. The announcement of the sequel for March 2026 confirms that the Dhurandhar franchise is now ready to take the next step in Indian action cinema.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Gets Massive Christmas Boost, Earns ₹26 Crore On Third Thursday

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 1:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aditya Dharbox officeDhurandharespionage thrillerglobal blockbusterhome-hero-pos-5Indian cinema 2025ranveer singh

RELATED News

What Went Wrong At Kailash Kher’s Gwalior Concert? From Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Nidhhi Agerwal Being Mobbed, Why Fans Keep Crossing Limits

‘Mark’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kichcha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Roars Strong, Fresh Rs 6.25 Crore on Opening Day

Jamie Lever Quits Social Media? Comedian Takes Sudden Break After Tanya Mittal Mimicry Sparks Massive Backlash

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle

Avatar: The Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 7 : James Cameron’s Epic Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Shows Massive Growth

LATEST NEWS

Digital Branding Visionary Mehul Purohit Praises ‘Dhurandhar’ for Its Powerful Storytelling and Brand-Building Potential

Days after Namo Bharat Sex Video, Obscene Video Of A Woman Shot Inside A Washroom of Vindhya Vyapar Mela Gets Leaked, Fair Organizers Face Heat Over Basic Security

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: All You Need To Know About The Highest Civilian Honour For Children

2026 Renault Duster Launch: Know Everything From Design, Engine, To Price of the Upcoming SUV

WPL 2026: When and How to Buy Tickets, Check Dates, Venues, Live Streaming on OTT – All You Need to Know

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishabh Pant Reaches Fifty In Style, Hits Massive Six Off Ravi Bishnoi | WATCH

Bangladesh Hindus Under Attack: From Killings To Setting Homes On Fire, Minorities Left Defenseless As Yunus Govt Refuses To Acknowledge The Attacks

‘Joker Ban Rahe Ho’: Bal Sant Abhinav Arora Sparks Debate After Suggesting Not To Celebrate Christmas, Watch

Surat Indoor Stadium Comes Alive as V N Godhani School Hosts Grand Annual Function

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!
Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!
Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!
Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

QUICK LINKS