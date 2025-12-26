Ranveer Singh Film Dhurandhar Smashes Records, Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Just 21 Days, Becomes 2025’s Biggest Indian Hit!

The Indian movie industry has changed drastically, and one of the reasons for this is the recent release of Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller, Dhurandhar, which, within 21 days of its theatrical release, stormed into the elite ₹1,000 crore club.

The movie featuring Ranveer Singh was declared the biggest Indian film of 2025 and not only dominated the local market but also turned out to be a global blockbuster, surpassing the lifetime collections of previous heavyweights like Animal and Stree 2.

The film reached a worldwide gross of ₹1,006.7 crore on its 21st day of being in theaters, maintaining an unprecedented momentum during its third week and supported by a huge Christmas holiday influx.

Dhurandhar Unprecedented Growth And 1000 Crore Milestone

The trip to the million-dollar target was supported by a very unusual cinema phenomenon where the movie’s third-week earnings still kept on going at almost the same level. After a huge start, Dhurandhar had a domestic net collection of ₹668.80 crore in India in just three weeks.

Its international reach gave it a considerable lift, as it drew in more than ₹217 crore from global markets such as North America and the UK. This step rise in popularity makes it the first Indian film of 2025 to reach this milestone, attaining the success quicker than many historical blockbusters and at the same time coming out as a non-sequel single film rather than a part of a franchise.

Dhurandhar Global Dominance as the Biggest Indian Film

Dhurandhar, the film that has undoubtedly dominated the 2025 calendar, has set a new standard for “A-rated” movies, showing that powerful narration can still attract a wide range of audiences. The film rapidly surpassed the likes of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava, among others, to snatch the first position in the list of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The film, however, fared well among major Hollywood releases and local films, as it still managed to attract a 50% audience on its 21st day, which is a clear indication of its “box office tsunami” that has not yet come to an end. The announcement of the sequel for March 2026 confirms that the Dhurandhar franchise is now ready to take the next step in Indian action cinema.

