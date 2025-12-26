K-4 Nuclear Missile Successfully Test-Fired: Pakistan, Bangladesh In Fear – Check Range, Warhead & Lethal Capabilities

K-4 Missile Test: India on Tuesday successfully test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from a nuclear-capable submarine. The K-4 missile was launched from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat off the coast of Vishakhapatnam.

K-4 Missile Range

The K-4 missile is designed to strike targets up to 3,500 km away, significantly enhancing India’s sea-based nuclear strike capability. The missile can carry a 2.5-ton nuclear warhead and can be launched from India’s Arihant-class submarines, providing a credible second-strike deterrent.

Derived from the Agni-III land-launched missile, the K-4 has been modified for submarine deployment. Its design allows it to pop out of a submarine silo, ascend through the ocean, and then activate its rocket motor to reach the intended target.

K-4 Commissioning Strengthens India’s Nuclear Triad

The K-4 SLBM was officially commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024, making India one of the few nations capable of launching nuclear weapons from land, air, and undersea platforms.

According to observers, ballistic missile submarines like the Arihant class are built to operate silently for long periods on deterrence patrols, making them extremely difficult to detect or neutralize.

The missile represents the stealthiest leg of India’s nuclear triad, complementing land-based missiles and air-delivered nuclear weapons.

What Is INS Arighaat?

INS Arighaat is the second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine of the Arihant class and forms a critical component of India’s Strategic Forces Command (SFC). Unlike conventional submarines, SSBNs like Arighaat are powered by nuclear reactors, allowing them to remain submerged for months, conduct long-duration patrols, and maintain a persistent deterrence presence.

The successful K-4 test underscores India’s growing operational readiness in undersea nuclear capabilities.

K-4 Missiles: A Tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

The ‘K’ in the K-series missiles pays homage to APJ Abdul Kalam, who played a pivotal role in India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP). The K-4 stands as a testament to India’s progress in indigenous missile technology and strategic defense.

