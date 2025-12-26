LIVE TV
Home > World > US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

US President Donald Trump announced a powerful US airstrike against ISIS militants in northwest Nigeria, citing attacks on Christian communities. The Nigeria strike is part of a wider series of US military operations carried out across multiple regions in 2025. From Africa to the Middle East and maritime zones, the operations targeted terror groups, supply lines, and alleged transnational crime networks.

Donald Trump says US forces hit ISIS in Nigeria.
Donald Trump says US forces hit ISIS in Nigeria.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 26, 2025 08:06:34 IST

US Strikes Nigeria On Christmas: Full List of Countries Where Donald Trump Unleashed Airstrikes In 2025 – Iran, Yemen, Syria, Somalia & More

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that American forces carried out what he described as a “powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS militants operating in northwest Nigeria. The announcement follows repeated warnings by Trump, beginning in late October, that Christianity faces what he termed an “existential threat” in Nigeria. He has previously threatened military intervention in the West African nation, accusing authorities of failing to curb violence against Christian communities.

According to Trump, the strikes were ordered in response to what he called the “vicious killing” of Christians in the region.

List Of US Airstrikes In 2025

The Nigeria strike is part of a broader series of US airstrike operations conducted throughout 2025 under President Trump’s leadership. According to official statements and media reports, US forces carried out air operations in several countries and regions, including Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Iran, the Caribbean, and the Eastern Pacific.

US officials told Reuters the objectives varied by location. In conflict zones, the military targeted groups designated as terrorists, alleging they planned attacks, killed civilians, and destabilised regions. In maritime zones, the focus shifted to disrupting alleged drug and weapons trafficking routes.

Also Read: Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

According to a Fox News report, US authorities said these operations were intended to eliminate fighters, destroy camps, disrupt supply lines, and curb transnational crime.

Airstrikes in Nigeria

Trump said the Nigeria operation took place on Christmas Day, targeting Islamic State fighters in the country’s northwest. He reiterated that the militants had been killing Christians in the region.

No additional operational details were provided publicly.

Airstrikes in Somalia

In Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted a sustained series of airstrikes throughout 2025 as part of an intensified campaign against ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab.

Early in the year, Trump stated that US forces struck militant targets in the Golis Mountains of Puntland, killing senior Islamic State operatives and destroying underground caves used by fighters.

As the year progressed, the campaign expanded significantly. Monitoring groups reported that US aircraft carried out more than 100 strikes, particularly in northeastern Somalia near Kismayo and other contested regions, in support of Somali government forces.

Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria

The US military launched a major retaliatory operation in Syria on December 19, 2025, known as Operation Hawkeye Strike.

The campaign followed a December 13 ambush in Palmyra that killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter. The attack was attributed to an Islamic State-linked gunman believed to have been embedded within Syrian security forces.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces struck over 70 ISIS targets across central and eastern Syria using fighter jets, attack helicopters, and precision-guided munitions.

Targets included command centres, weapons depots, logistics hubs, and infrastructure believed to support Islamic State operations.

Yemen Airstrikes 

In Yemen, US airstrikes formed part of a broader military campaign conducted between March and May 2025.

On April 17, the US Air Force targeted the Ras Isa oil terminal in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Governorate. The facility plays a key role in fuel imports and supports humanitarian aid deliveries.

The US carried out 14 separate airstrikes on the terminal. Yemeni authorities and international media reported that the attack triggered large fires and caused extensive damage.

According to reports, at least 80 people were killed and more than 170 injured in the strikes.

Airstrikes in Caribbean and Eastern Pacific

Beginning in September 2025, the United States launched a series of maritime air and naval missions aimed at intercepting vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The operation, named Operation Southern Spear, targeted boats and ships that US officials said were transporting drugs and weapons.

US Southern Command described the vessels as belonging to groups it labelled “narco-terrorists,” alleging they used maritime routes to fund criminal networks and destabilise the region.

Airstrikes in Iran

The biggest airstrike the US carried out in 2025 was against Iran. In coordination with Israel, the US attacked what it called Tehran’s nuclear sites. The strikes were carried out in August after an intensified fighting between Iran and Israel. Donald Trump at that time said that the strikes that used B2 bombers destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Also Read: ‘There Would Be Hell To Pay’: Trump Announces US Air Strikes Against ISIS In Northwest Nigeria

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 8:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

