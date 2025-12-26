LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections russia-ukraine war news Gwalior concert incident kailash kher Christmas bangladesh latest news asim munir latest india news bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > World > Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

A total of fourteen nations have lined up against the approval of 19 new settlements by Israel in the occupied West Bank, the UK, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan among them. They called it a breach of international law and requested that Israel retract the decision. The declaration of the states united in opposition acknowledged the right of the Palestinians to self determination and the possibility of a two state solution, even when the latest Israeli eviction orders in Gaza caused more people to be displaced.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 04:16:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

The approval of 19 new settlements in the West Bank by the Israeli security cabinet has been denounced by 14 countries. The United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan are on the list, per the joint statement. The 14 countries called the Israeli decision ‘intensification of the settlement politics’ in the West Bank and said that it breaches international law. They insisted that Israel retract the action.

You Might Be Interested In

Joint Statement Released By Yvette Cooper

The joint statement released by Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, read, “We, States of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and the United Kingdom condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank.”

“We remember that such unilateral actions, as part of a wider intensification of the settlement policies in the West Bank, not only violate international law but also run the risk of fuelling instability,” the statement continued. They run the risk of damaging chances for long-term peace and security throughout the area and jeopardising the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza amid efforts to advance to phase 2. The 14 countries reaffirmed their disapproval of Israel’s “annexation and the expansion of settlement policies.”

You Might Be Interested In

More On The Statement

“We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies, including the approval of the E1 settlement and thousands of new housing units,” the statement read. In accordance with UNSC Resolution 2334, we demand that Israel revoke both this decision and the settlement growth. “We firmly believe that Palestinians have the right to self-determination. In line with pertinent UN Security Council resolutions, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just, and long-lasting peace based on the Two-State solution, in which Israel and Palestine, two democratic states, coexist peacefully and securely within recognised borders. The joint statement stated, “We reiterate that a negotiated two-state solution is the only option.

According to WAFA, the Israeli military issued fresh eviction orders for local Palestinian residents east of the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City on Thursday (local time) amid the conflict that has been going on since October 7, 2023. According to WAFA, hundreds of families have started to relocate westward as a result of the announcement.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘It Was Truly A Good Conversation’: Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys To Push Diplomatic End To Russia’s War On Ukraine

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 4:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 14 nations condemn Israel19 new settlements IsraelIsrael West Bank settlementsUK France Germany Israel statementWest Bank settlement expansion

RELATED News

‘It Was Truly A Good Conversation’: Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys To Push Diplomatic End To Russia’s War On Ukraine

Melania Trump’s Take On Nude Photos And ‘Sexting’ Goes Viral On Social Media After Old Interview Resurfaces

Tarique Rahman Urges People To Build A ‘Safe And United’ Bangladesh, Voices Concern Over Religious Tensions Ahead Of Elections

‘May He…’ Did Zelensky Wish Death For Putin As Christmas Wish? Here’s What Ukrainian President Said Amid Deadly Russian Attacks

Why Was Tarique Rahman In Exile? BNP Leader Returns From London After 17 Years Amid Unrest As He Gets Acquitted In 84 Criminal Cases

LATEST NEWS

Cricket Records: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 350 ODI Wickets

Delhi Horror: Husband Murders Wife, Commits Suicide On Railway Tracks

Explained: Why December 26 Is Called ‘Boxing Day’ In The Sporting World

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

‘We Will Stop The Show’: Crowd Trouble Erupts At Kailash Kher Concert In Gwalior, Walks Off Stage Mid-Performance

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2: India Release Time, Where to Watch OTT

One Dead And Four Injured In Mysuru Palace Gas Cylinder Explosion

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launched: 16GB RAM 1TB Storage, Powerful Camera And Processor, Check Price And Everything Here

‘Does Not Respect The Rights And Beliefs Of Majority’: BJP’s Vinoj P Selvam Slams TN CM MK Stalin Over Minority Remarks

100 GB Data And 23 OTT Subscription At Just Rs.251, BSNL Launches Affordable Plans For Christmas And New Year

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries
Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries
Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries
Global Pushback: Israel’s West Bank Settlement Drive Sparks Diplomatic Criticism From 14 Countries

QUICK LINKS