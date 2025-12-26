LIVE TV
Home > World > 'It Was Truly A Good Conversation': Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys To Push Diplomatic End To Russia's War On Ukraine

‘It Was Truly A Good Conversation’: Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys To Push Diplomatic End To Russia’s War On Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky termed the negotiations with the representatives of Donald Trump as constructive, directing practical measures to stop Russia’s war in Ukraine that is still going on. He added that the talks were part of bigger diplomatic attempts to facilitate a peace that would not only be lasting but also realistic.

(Image Credit: @ZelenksyyUa via X)
(Image Credit: @ZelenksyyUa via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 26, 2025 01:31:37 IST

‘It Was Truly A Good Conversation’: Zelensky Meets Trump Envoys To Push Diplomatic End To Russia’s War On Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a positive and constructive mark to the conversation with American special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which took place on Thursday, concerning the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy shared on social media that the three had an in depth discussion about peace related plans, during which the President was able to submit his proposals that he thinks might yield a common result and everlasting peace. He acknowledged the diplomats for their constructive nature, hard work, and polite language, implying that the interaction was a sign of commitment to a diplomatic way of finding real steps to end the conflict.

Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Thanking’ USA

The talks took place under the influence of a Ukrainian and US negotiators’ developed 20 point peace plan which is now a part of the ongoing negotiations aimed at putting an end to the almost four years long Russian occupation of Ukraine. President Zelensky told that the efforts to end the war had his commitment ‘around the clock’, ensuring that all documents and actions proposed are efficient, trustworthy, and based on the actual situation. The process included both parties agreeing that the Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov would carry on discussions with the US diplomats, pointing out a continuous, gradual diplomatic process rather than a single breakthrough moment.

Russia’s War On Ukraine

Peace talks, though viewed as a good thing, still have considerable challenges to overcome, mainly relating to the still existing territorial disputes and the question if Russia would be ready to take part in a ceasefire or peace settlement of a comprehensive kind. The Kremlin is at present taking a look at the proposed plan, and the history of peace talks in this war indicates that negotiations have been tough and complex. Not the less, Zelensky’s remarks show that he believes a continued dialogue with the United States’ envoys and partners could lead to achieving significant progress. This is also part of the international negotiations which involve European allies and other parties interested in an enduring peace to the war.

Also Read: ‘May He…’ Did Zelensky Wish Death For Putin As Christmas Wish? Here’s What Ukrainian President Said Amid Deadly Russian Attacks

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 1:31 AM IST
