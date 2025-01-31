Ed Sheeran Sets The Stage On Fire In Pune As He Kicks Off His Six-City India Tour, Check The List

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran set the stage on fire in Pune on Thursday as he launched his much-anticipated six-city India tour. As part of his ‘Mathematics’ tour, the Grammy-winning artist captivated the audience with a spellbinding performance, marking his first-ever concert in the city. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Dressed in a t-shirt emblazoned with […]

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran set the stage on fire in Pune on Thursday as he launched his much-anticipated six-city India tour. As part of his ‘Mathematics’ tour, the Grammy-winning artist captivated the audience with a spellbinding performance, marking his first-ever concert in the city.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dressed in a t-shirt emblazoned with ‘Pune,’ Sheeran instantly won hearts as he embraced the local spirit. The crowd erupted in excitement as he delivered some of his biggest hits, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

A standout moment of the evening was when Sheeran took a brief pause to express his gratitude. He reflected on his past performances in India, having previously played twice in Mumbai, and shared his excitement about exploring new cities this time around. Calling India a “beautiful country,” he described each visit as a chance to discover new places, adding that performing for Indian audiences is always a special experience for him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow.Live (@bookmyshow.live)

The night began with an electrifying opening act by singer-actor Dot., who gained recognition for her role in The Archies. Her performance set the perfect tone for the evening, building anticipation for Sheeran’s much-awaited set.

The India leg of Sheeran’s tour is being organized by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. After Pune, the musical journey continues across Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR, promising fans an extraordinary live experience in each city.

Also Read: No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit