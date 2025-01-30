No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

The Cruel Summer singer is said to be avoiding further involvement in the controversy surrounding It Ends with Us, the upcoming film directed by Baldoni.

Taylor Swift is reportedly taking a step back from her friendship with Blake Lively after being unintentionally drawn into the actress’s legal issues with Justin Baldoni.

The Cruel Summer singer is said to be avoiding further involvement in the controversy surrounding It Ends with Us, the upcoming film directed by Baldoni.

How Taylor Swift Got Dragged Into the Legal Battle

The dispute began when Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit, alleging that Blake Lively used Taylor Swift’s influence to pressure him during discussions about the film’s script.

According to Baldoni, Swift's presence at a meeting with Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, made him feel compelled to follow Lively's creative direction.

Tensions escalated further when Lively reportedly referred to herself as “Khaleesi” in text messages, saying, “I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons.” She allegedly implied that Reynolds and Swift were her “dragons,” which some insiders found concerning.

A source told Daily Mail that Swift’s inner circle disapproved of the message, considering it an unnecessary intimidation tactic. “Her friends think Blake’s text was uncool and out of line, as it made Taylor look like some sort of possession or tool for influence,” the source revealed.

Taylor Swift Steps Back to Protect Her Image

Taylor Swift had not planned to attend the disputed meeting but found herself at Blake Lively’s New York penthouse. Feeling dragged into a conflict she wanted no part of, Swift has now decided to “politely back away” from the situation, another insider told the Daily Mail.

“Taylor is very conscious of her public image and doesn’t like that she was even mentioned in this dispute,” the source added.

Despite the recent distancing, Swift previously showed support for Lively and Reynolds. She welcomed the couple to her Rhode Island estate when the conflict with Baldoni first surfaced.

The last time Swift and Lively were seen together was in October, when they went on a double date in Manhattan with Reynolds and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. However, with the ongoing legal controversy, it appears Swift is prioritizing her own reputation and stepping back from any further involvement.

