‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

Saif Ali Khan, who recently returned home after undergoing critical surgery following a stabbing incident, has shared a candid recollection from his past regarding religious discrimination.

In a throwback interview, the actor opened up about a personal experience tied to his religion, revealing how he was once denied the opportunity to purchase a house in Mumbai’s affluent Juhu area due to his Muslim identity.

When Saif Ali Khan Faced Discrimination in Mumbai

Saif recalled being explicitly told that, as a Muslim, he would not be able to buy property in Juhu. “Try to buy a house in Juhu being a Muslim, and you will be denied, saying, ‘We don’t give houses to Muslims,’” Saif shared, highlighting the challenges he faced in his pursuit of homeownership in a prestigious area.

When asked whether he encountered similar discrimination outside India, Saif replied, “Not in the USA, but I face it in India.” He went on to discuss the religious tensions prevalent in the country, acknowledging that such issues are a part of human nature.

“Fighting is not unusual. I think peace is unusual, understanding is unusual, so it’s fine,” Saif remarked, emphasizing the need for tolerance and understanding despite the challenges posed by religious conflicts.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident and Recovery

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, addressed criticism over her brother’s seemingly quick recovery after his stabbing incident. On January 16, Saif was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence, resulting in multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for surgery and discharged just five days later. Despite his rapid recovery, many questioned how Saif was able to walk so soon after surgery.

Saba Pataudi shared a post from a doctor explaining the reason behind his quick healing, urging the public to be more informed and dismiss the doubts surrounding his recovery process.