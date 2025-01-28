Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold persona and candid nature, is considering tying the knot for the third time with Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan. This cross-border proposal has sparked excitement and hope, with Rakhi envisioning her union as a symbol of peace and harmony between India and Pakistan.

Bollywood actress and reality TV personality Rakhi Sawant has announced that she is considering marriage for the third time, following a proposal from Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Rakhi shared her excitement about this potential new chapter in her life, emphasizing the broader significance of cross-border unions in fostering peace and unity between India and Pakistan.

Rakhi Admires Pakistani Culture and People

Known for her bold and candid persona, Rakhi spoke warmly about her admiration for Pakistani culture and people. “When I visited Pakistan, people saw how I was harassed in my previous marriages. I will definitely select one prospect,” she revealed, referencing the support and understanding she received from her Pakistani fans. Her visits to the neighboring country brought her immense encouragement, particularly during the turbulent phases of her personal life.

Rakhi reiterated her belief in the power of such unions to build bridges between nations. “Indians and Pakistanis can’t do without each other. I love Pakistani people and have many fans there,” she said, expressing hope that her marriage with Dodi Khan could symbolize peace and togetherness between the two countries.

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plans

Outlining her wedding plans, Rakhi shared that the ceremony will follow Islamic traditions in Pakistan, with a reception to be held later in India. The couple plans to travel to either Switzerland or the Netherlands for their honeymoon and eventually settle in Dubai. This decision underscores Rakhi’s desire to create a union that transcends national boundaries and promotes greater understanding between neighboring nations.

This would mark Rakhi’s third marriage. Her first marriage was to businessman Ritesh Raj Singh, whom she introduced during her stint on Bigg Boss 15. The union ended shortly after the show due to irreconcilable differences.

Her second marriage to Adil Khan Durrani garnered significant attention but was fraught with controversy. The relationship ended in 2023 amidst allegations of infidelity and domestic harassment. Adil was arrested on these charges and served five months in jail.

Despite these personal setbacks, Rakhi remains optimistic about her future with Dodi Khan. “Marriages like these symbolize peace and togetherness between countries,” she remarked, expressing hope that her relationship with Dodi would mark a positive turning point in her personal life.

Rakhi Sawant Shares Video Of Dodi Khan

Adding a personal touch to the narrative, Rakhi shared a video of Dodi Khan asking her whether she would prefer to marry in India or Dubai. The affectionate moment resonated with her fans, with many expressing their happiness for the actress. Rakhi’s response, filled with playful humor and warmth, hinted at her readiness to embark on this new journey.

Born as Neeru Bheda in Mumbai on November 25, 1978, Rakhi Sawant has carved out a successful career in Bollywood and reality television. She has appeared on popular shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye and is celebrated for her dancing skills, bold demeanor, and candid approach to life. Despite her controversies, Rakhi continues to maintain a strong fanbase that has supported her through personal and professional highs and lows.

Who is Dodi Khan?

Dodi Khan, Rakhi’s potential future husband, is reportedly a multifaceted personality—a Pakistani actor, filmmaker, and police officer. The couple is planning a traditional wedding in Pakistan, followed by a grand reception in India.

On January 27, Dodi Khan fueled speculation by sharing a video on Instagram, playfully asking Rakhi, “Rakhi ji ye bataiye baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai?” Rakhi responded with her trademark charm, leaving laughing emojis in the comment section and writing a heartfelt note: “I love you all my friends. I love you all in any condition. You guys are supporting me. I love you all.”

