Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Mumbai Police held a press conference on Tuesday regarding the stabbing case involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dixit Gedam confirmed that the investigation is progressing in the right direction, with sufficient evidence gathered against the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

The police officials revealed that Shehzad, who had been arrested by DCP Zone 9, had stayed at several locations in Kolkata, and the investigation is ongoing in that regard. However, authorities are still awaiting the fingerprint report. DCP Gedam addressed public concerns, stating, “Regarding fingerprints, let me clear the confusion! No fingerprint report has come yet.” He also dismissed claims made by the accused’s father, stating that the investigation was focused on the arrested individual, for whom ample evidence had already been found.

When questioned about other potential suspects, Gedam clarified that no additional individuals were involved in the case, though those who had been in contact with the accused were being questioned. Regarding the use of facial recognition technology, he confirmed that the police were exploring this option as part of the investigation.

Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on January 16 after the attack, underwent multiple surgeries and was discharged on January 22. According to the police, the hospital had been the first to inform them about the incident, not Saif or his family. CCTV footage confirmed that Saif arrived at the hospital around 2:40 PM on the day of the attack. The investigation continues as Mumbai Police gather more evidence to ensure the timely resolution of the case.

