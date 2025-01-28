Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Mumbai Police confirmed that there is "ample evidence" against Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the stabbing case involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused


Mumbai Police held a press conference on Tuesday regarding the stabbing case involving Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dixit Gedam confirmed that the investigation is progressing in the right direction, with sufficient evidence gathered against the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police officials revealed that Shehzad, who had been arrested by DCP Zone 9, had stayed at several locations in Kolkata, and the investigation is ongoing in that regard. However, authorities are still awaiting the fingerprint report. DCP Gedam addressed public concerns, stating, “Regarding fingerprints, let me clear the confusion! No fingerprint report has come yet.” He also dismissed claims made by the accused’s father, stating that the investigation was focused on the arrested individual, for whom ample evidence had already been found.

When questioned about other potential suspects, Gedam clarified that no additional individuals were involved in the case, though those who had been in contact with the accused were being questioned. Regarding the use of facial recognition technology, he confirmed that the police were exploring this option as part of the investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saif Ali Khan, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on January 16 after the attack, underwent multiple surgeries and was discharged on January 22. According to the police, the hospital had been the first to inform them about the incident, not Saif or his family. CCTV footage confirmed that Saif arrived at the hospital around 2:40 PM on the day of the attack. The investigation continues as Mumbai Police gather more evidence to ensure the timely resolution of the case.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Filed under

mumbai police Saif Ali Khan attack

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

Entertainment

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox