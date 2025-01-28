Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Weighing 489 pounds (approximately 221.8 kg), Demoss posted a now-viral TikTok video capturing the moment the driver denied her entry, citing the car's size and tire capacity as reasons.

rapper dank sues lyft


Detroit-based rapper and social media influencer Dank Demoss has found herself in the spotlight after claiming that a Lyft driver refused her service due to her weight.

Weighing 489 pounds (approximately 221.8 kg), Demoss posted a now-viral TikTok video capturing the moment the driver denied her entry, citing the car’s size and tire capacity as reasons.

In the footage, Demoss repeatedly assured the driver that she could fit in the car, but he insisted she book a larger vehicle. The driver, identified only as Abraham, ultimately canceled the ride, promising that she wouldn’t be charged.

Legal Battle Against Lyft

Following the incident, Demoss has filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Lyft, arguing that denying her service based on her weight constitutes discrimination. Despite an apology from Lyft regarding the driver’s behavior, the rapper remains determined to pursue justice.

“I know I can fit in that car,” Demoss said, emphasizing her frustration with the experience. She stated that her fight is not just personal but for those who face similar treatment.

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked heated debates online. While some users sided with Demoss, calling for Lyft to establish clearer policies to prevent such incidents, others defended the driver’s actions, arguing that safety and comfort should take precedence.

One commenter on X wrote, “The driver is just being cautious. It’s his right to refuse service if he feels uncomfortable.” Another user criticized Demoss, stating, “She’s trying to ruin this man’s life over a simple refusal.”

In a heartfelt response shared on Instagram, Demoss expressed gratitude to her legal team and supporters. “I’m standing up not just for myself but for my community,” she wrote. “This is about creating change for everyone.”

The incident continues to fuel conversations about weight discrimination and the rights of rideshare drivers. As the lawsuit progresses, it raises important questions about inclusivity and the responsibilities of service providers in accommodating passengers of all sizes.

