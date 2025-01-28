Tom Homan, President Trump's "border czar," defended the administration’s immigration approach during an interview. "This is in the nation’s best interest," Homan asserted. "We will continue these efforts unapologetically."

Selena Gomez recently posted—and later deleted—a heartfelt video on Instagram addressing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests carried out under the Trump administration’s intensified deportation policies.

In the video, shared with her 420 million followers on Monday, January 27, Gomez expressed sorrow and frustration over the situation. “I’m deeply sorry. My people are being targeted—the children, especially. I can’t understand it,” she said tearfully. “I promise to do everything I can.”

Following backlash, Gomez replaced the video with a new message, stating, “Apparently, showing empathy is unacceptable.”

Trump Administration’s Response

Tom Homan, President Trump’s “border czar,” defended the administration’s immigration approach during an interview on Fox News. “This is in the nation’s best interest,” Homan asserted. “We will continue these efforts unapologetically.”

Public response to Gomez’s emotional post was mixed. Some critics, including talk show host Piers Morgan, accused her of seeking attention. On X, Morgan commented, “Crying over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is peak celebrity narcissism.”

However, supporters praised Gomez for showing compassion and using her platform to promote empathy, emphasizing the need for influential voices in discussions about immigration.

ICE Crackdown Intensifies

The controversy arose shortly after ICE agents arrested over 950 individuals in cities like Denver and Chicago on Sunday, January 26. Officials reportedly aim to increase daily arrests from several hundred to between 1,200 and 1,500.

Selena Gomez, who was born in the U.S. to a family with Mexican roots, has long advocated for immigration rights. In 2019, she produced the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, which highlighted the struggles of undocumented families in America.

Additionally, Gomez penned a powerful op-ed for Time in 2019, sharing her family’s journey to the U.S. from Mexico in the 1970s and reflecting on her personal connection to the immigrant experience.