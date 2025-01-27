Selena Gomez shared an emotional response to the recent deportation of Mexican immigrants, shedding light on the struggles faced by undocumented families. In a tearful Instagram Story, the actress and singer expressed her heartbreak over President Trump's immigration policies and their effects on children and families.

Selena Gomez recently shared an emotional response to the deportation of Mexican immigrants, sparking a wave of discussion about immigration policies in the United States. In a heartfelt video posted on her Instagram Story, the 32-year-old actress and singer tearfully addressed her followers, expressing her anguish over President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies and their devastating impact on families.

Gomez Breaks Down Over Immigration Concerns

Visibly distraught, Gomez said in her since-deleted recording, “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

The actress captioned the video with a simple yet powerful message: “I’m sorry [Mexican flag emoji].” After taking down the post, she shared another message, saying, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Her reaction followed reports of a nationwide immigration crackdown that, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), resulted in the arrest of 956 people—the highest number since Trump returned to power.

Selena Gomez Has a Personal Connection to Immigration

Gomez’s empathy for immigrants is deeply rooted in her own family’s story. In 2019, she executive-produced the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, which followed the lives of undocumented families in the U.S. During its release, Gomez revealed her family’s immigration journey, which began in the 1970s when her aunt crossed the U.S.–Mexico border hidden in the back of a truck.

Her paternal grandparents, Ricardo and Mary, later followed their daughter, and Selena’s father, also named Ricardo, was born in the United States. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, is also a U.S. citizen.

In a personal essay for Time magazine, Gomez reflected on her family’s journey, writing: “Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance.”

She continued, “But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.”

Selena Gomez Using Her Platform for Advocacy

As a Mexican-American woman, Gomez has consistently used her platform to amplify immigrant voices. She explained in Time: “I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak.”

Discussing her decision to produce Living Undocumented, she acknowledged the potential criticism but emphasized, “The worst criticism I can imagine is still nothing compared to what undocumented immigrants face every day.”

Gomez has also been vocal about the treatment of immigrants in detention centers. In a 2019 Instagram post, she condemned the conditions, saying, “Kids in cages, sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets—no access to simple dignities! How is this still happening? It’s absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this, let alone children.”

Supporting Immigrant Graduates

In 2020, Gomez delivered a moving speech at Define American’s Immigrad 2020, a virtual commencement for immigrant graduates. “Congratulations to all of the immigrads! I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story,” she said.

She reflected on her own family’s journey to the U.S., stating, “I’m a proud, third-generation American-Mexican, and my family’s journeys and their sacrifice helped me get to where I am today.”

Gomez added, “Each and every one of you have a unique tale of becoming an American. Regardless of your family’s origin or your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education and make your families proud.”

Honoring Her Heritage

Recently, Gomez has reconnected with her Mexican roots. While preparing for her role in the upcoming film Emilia Pérez, she took Spanish lessons for six months to regain fluency in the language.

“I got my first job at 7, and most of my jobs from that point on were in English,” Gomez explained during an appearance on NPR’s Fresh Air. “And I just lost [my Spanish]. That’s kind of the case for a lot of people, especially Mexican-American people.”

Despite this, Gomez remains committed to honoring her heritage. “From releasing an album in Spanish to wanting to pursue this movie, I try to honor my culture as much as possible,” she shared. “And I don’t think it’ll be the last thing I do in Spanish.”

