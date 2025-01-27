‘We Do Not Enjoy Watching You Destroy England,’ Chris Martin Tells Jasprit Bumrah, Watch How The Cricketer Reacted

Jasprit Bumrah made a surprise appearance during Coldplay’s final India concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 26, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The cricket superstar’s presence lit up the fifth and final show, creating an unforgettable moment for fans. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Chris […]

Jasprit Bumrah made a surprise appearance during Coldplay’s final India concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 26, as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The cricket superstar’s presence lit up the fifth and final show, creating an unforgettable moment for fans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chris Martin Gives A Special Shoutout To Bumrah

During the third set, as cameras scanned the packed stadium for the Jumbotron section, Bumrah’s face appeared on the big screen.

The massive crowd instantly recognized the Indian cricket sensation, erupting into chants of “Bumrah, Bumrah!” The excitement peaked when Coldplay’s lead vocalist, Chris Martin, dedicated a special song to the 31-year-old.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Martin serenaded the crowd, singing, “Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket,” while footage of Bumrah’s brilliant spell against England played on the screen.

The thunderous cheers that followed were the loudest of the night, honoring the Indian Test team’s vice-captain.

Chris Martin singing for Bumrah at Coldplay Ahmedabad: Jasprit my beautiful brother.

The best bowler,

In the whole of cricket.

We do not enjoy,

Watching you destroy, England

With wicket after wicket after wicket.pic.twitter.com/GRmgTW7JRD — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 26, 2025

Coldplay’s Record-Breaking Ahmedabad Show

The concert, hosted at the world’s largest cricket stadium, drew an estimated 134,000 attendees, making it Coldplay’s biggest performance ever. This event also set a record as Asia’s most-attended musical concert in the 21st century.

Currently recovering from a back injury sustained during the fifth Test against England, Bumrah is on a five-week bowling break as advised by the BCCI. India awaits updates on his fitness ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirming efforts to manage his workload carefully.

Bumrah’s Stellar Cricketing Achievements

Jasprit Bumrah has had a remarkable run in recent tournaments.

His heroic performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) saw him claim 32 wickets, the most by an Indian bowler in an overseas Test series.

Additionally, Bumrah earned the Player of the Tournament (POTM) title in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he played a pivotal role in India’s victory, ending an 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Bumrah’s surprise cameo at the Coldplay concert and his achievements on the cricket field continue to solidify his legendary status, both in sports and beyond.

ALSO READ: Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years