Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for over a decade before announcing their famous “conscious uncoupling” in 2014.
The duo first crossed paths in 2002 backstage at one of Coldplay’s concerts. Their connection quickly blossomed, leading to their marriage just a year later. During their 10-year union, Paltrow and Martin welcomed two children, Apple and Moses.
Despite their divorce, the actress and Coldplay frontman have maintained a close bond. In 2019, Paltrow reflected on their relationship, saying, “Chris and I were meant to be together to have our kids, but our relationship works better now as friends, co-parents, and family.”
Their modern dynamic is evident in moments like Paltrow’s 2018 honeymoon with her new husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk. Chris Martin, who has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017, joined the blended family on a Christmas getaway. Paltrow described it as “a very modern honeymoon” with her children, stepchildren, ex-husband, and new spouse all celebrating together.
From their initial backstage meeting to their enduring friendship post-divorce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s relationship showcases a unique blend of love, family, and mutual respect.
When Did Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Marry?
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow got married on December 5, 2003, in a private ceremony. Their union was widely covered by the media because both were high-profile celebrities in their respective fields—Chris in music and Gwyneth in Hollywood.
Children: They have two children together. Apple Martin was born in 2004 and Moses Martin was born in 2006.
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’ Cite Conscious Uncoupling
Conscious Uncoupling: In 2014, the couple announced their separation, coining the term “conscious uncoupling”, which they used to describe their amicable split. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Despite separating, they have maintained a close friendship and are co-parents to their children.
Gwyneth Paltrow later married television writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. Chris Martin has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried