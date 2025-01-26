Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

From their initial backstage meeting to their enduring friendship post-divorce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's relationship showcases a unique blend of love, family, and mutual respect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

dakota johnson chris martin first wife


Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for over a decade before announcing their famous “conscious uncoupling” in 2014.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The duo first crossed paths in 2002 backstage at one of Coldplay’s concerts. Their connection quickly blossomed, leading to their marriage just a year later. During their 10-year union, Paltrow and Martin welcomed two children, Apple and Moses.

Despite their divorce, the actress and Coldplay frontman have maintained a close bond. In 2019, Paltrow reflected on their relationship, saying, “Chris and I were meant to be together to have our kids, but our relationship works better now as friends, co-parents, and family.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Their modern dynamic is evident in moments like Paltrow’s 2018 honeymoon with her new husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk. Chris Martin, who has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017, joined the blended family on a Christmas getaway. Paltrow described it as “a very modern honeymoon” with her children, stepchildren, ex-husband, and new spouse all celebrating together.

From their initial backstage meeting to their enduring friendship post-divorce, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s relationship showcases a unique blend of love, family, and mutual respect.

When Did Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Marry?

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow got married on December 5, 2003, in a private ceremony. Their union was widely covered by the media because both were high-profile celebrities in their respective fields—Chris in music and Gwyneth in Hollywood.

Children: They have two children together. Apple Martin was born in 2004 and Moses Martin was born in 2006.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’ Cite Conscious Uncoupling

Conscious Uncoupling: In 2014, the couple announced their separation, coining the term “conscious uncoupling”, which they used to describe their amicable split. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Despite separating, they have maintained a close friendship and are co-parents to their children.

Gwyneth Paltrow later married television writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. Chris Martin has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson since 2017.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan And Shraddha Kapoor Shine As They Strike A Pose With Hollywood Icons Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried

Filed under

chris martin coldplay dakota johnson

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Suggests Relocating Palestinians From Gaza To Jordan And Egypt

Donald Trump Suggests Relocating Palestinians From Gaza To Jordan And Egypt

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment Milestone

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment...

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Arvind Kejriwal Distributing Money For Votes, Claims BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

Arvind Kejriwal Distributing Money For Votes, Claims BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

Entertainment

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment Milestone

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Coldplay Concert Now Streaming For Free On Disney+ Hotstar – Rush To Watch Live!

Coldplay Concert Now Streaming For Free On Disney+ Hotstar – Rush To Watch Live!

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox