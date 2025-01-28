Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Akash’s Wrongful Arrest, How Did It Impact His Life?

Akash Kailash Kanaujia’s life took an unexpected turn after he was wrongfully detained as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. What was supposed to be a journey toward a new chapter in life turned into a nightmare.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Akash’s Wrongful Arrest, How Did It Impact His Life?


Akash Kailash Kanaujia’s life took an unexpected turn after he was wrongfully detained as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. What was supposed to be a journey toward a new chapter in life turned into a nightmare that left him jobless, socially ostracized, and emotionally devastated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Akash, who was traveling to Mumbai to meet a potential bride, was mistakenly arrested by the Railway Police in Durg. Reflecting on the ordeal, Akash shared, “One mistake by the Mumbai police destroyed my life. They didn’t even notice that I had a moustache, while the suspect in the CCTV footage did not.”

The police eventually realized their error and released Akash, but the damage had already been done. His photograph had been widely circulated online, tarnishing his reputation. “When I called my employer, he told me not to report to work anymore,” Akash said. His family also faced humiliation, and the family of the prospective bride he was set to meet called off the marriage talks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Struggling to make ends meet, Akash now plans to stand outside Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence to demand a job. “I have no other option,” he said, highlighting the lasting impact of the wrongful detention.

Meanwhile, the actual suspect, identified as Mhd. Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Thane. Shehzad allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s house on January 16 with the intent to steal but became violent when confronted. The altercation left Saif with six stab wounds, requiring multiple surgeries to remove a knife lodged in his body.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his staff and son in an autorickshaw, with the actor later reportedly rewarding the driver for his assistance during the crisis.

Also Read: Unable To Board Trains, Kumbh-Bound Passengers Creates Unrest At 2 Railway Station: Madhya Pradesh

Filed under

Akash's Wrongful Arrest Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Budget Session 2025: President Murmu To Address Parliament On January 31

Budget Session 2025: President Murmu To Address Parliament On January 31

SC Grants Custody Parole To Tahir Hussain For Election Campaign

SC Grants Custody Parole To Tahir Hussain For Election Campaign

Indian Origin Ruby Dhalla Promises to Deport Illegal Immigrants if Elected Prime Minister of Canada

Indian Origin Ruby Dhalla Promises to Deport Illegal Immigrants if Elected Prime Minister of Canada

NewsX Budget Survey: How Does India Feel About The Economy? | NewsX Exclusive

NewsX Budget Survey: How Does India Feel About The Economy? | NewsX Exclusive

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

India Protests Sri Lankan Navy’s Firing On Fishermen, Calls For Stronger Diplomatic Action

Entertainment

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

Reese Witherspoon Shares How Her Role In Legally Blonde Influenced Her Perspective

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued Only For Sex Appeal

This Former Danity Kane Member Felt Like ‘Piece Of Meat’ While Working With Diddy, Valued

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Sam Pitroda’s Remarks On Illegal Migrants Spark Political Uproar Ahead of Elections

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox