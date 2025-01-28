Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Akash’s Wrongful Arrest, How Did It Impact His Life?

Akash Kailash Kanaujia’s life took an unexpected turn after he was wrongfully detained as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. What was supposed to be a journey toward a new chapter in life turned into a nightmare.

Akash Kailash Kanaujia’s life took an unexpected turn after he was wrongfully detained as a suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. What was supposed to be a journey toward a new chapter in life turned into a nightmare that left him jobless, socially ostracized, and emotionally devastated.

Akash, who was traveling to Mumbai to meet a potential bride, was mistakenly arrested by the Railway Police in Durg. Reflecting on the ordeal, Akash shared, “One mistake by the Mumbai police destroyed my life. They didn’t even notice that I had a moustache, while the suspect in the CCTV footage did not.”

The police eventually realized their error and released Akash, but the damage had already been done. His photograph had been widely circulated online, tarnishing his reputation. “When I called my employer, he told me not to report to work anymore,” Akash said. His family also faced humiliation, and the family of the prospective bride he was set to meet called off the marriage talks.

Struggling to make ends meet, Akash now plans to stand outside Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai residence to demand a job. “I have no other option,” he said, highlighting the lasting impact of the wrongful detention.

Meanwhile, the actual suspect, identified as Mhd. Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested by Mumbai Police from Thane. Shehzad allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan’s house on January 16 with the intent to steal but became violent when confronted. The altercation left Saif with six stab wounds, requiring multiple surgeries to remove a knife lodged in his body.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his staff and son in an autorickshaw, with the actor later reportedly rewarding the driver for his assistance during the crisis.

