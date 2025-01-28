Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Unable To Board Trains, Kumbh-Bound Passengers Creates Unrest At 2 Railway Station: Madhya Pradesh

The disturbances took place at the Harpalpur and Chhatarpur railway stations, causing unrest among commuters and prompting authorities to intervene.

In a shocking incident on Monday night, passengers en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj resorted to throwing stones at two railway stations in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district after being unable to board overcrowded trains. The disturbances took place at the Harpalpur and Chhatarpur railway stations, causing unrest among commuters and prompting authorities to intervene.

According to officials, the passengers, frustrated by the packed Prayagraj-bound trains, began throwing stones when passengers inside the trains refused to open doors for them to board. The situation escalated quickly, leading to a chaotic scene at both stations.

In response to the violence, Manoj Kumar, the Public Relations Officer for the NCR Division in Jhansi, appealed to the public for cooperation. He urged travelers to help each other during the journey and to assist the railway administration in maintaining order at the stations. Kumar emphasized the importance of effective crowd management and assured that railway authorities, in collaboration with local civil administration, were working to improve the situation.

The Railway Department has promised to enhance security measures and prevent such incidents in the future. Authorities also confirmed that additional special trains were being scheduled to meet the rising demand for travel to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh festival.

In light of the incident, railway officials are now focused on ensuring better coordination and crowd control, urging passengers to remain patient and follow the guidelines for safer, more efficient travel. The situation at Chhatarpur and Harpalpur stations has calmed, and further monitoring is underway to prevent any further unrest as more travelers head to Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

