Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?

Prayagraj is witnessing an overwhelming turnout of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, with over 15 crore pilgrims having taken a holy dip so far

Maha Kumbh: Amrit Snan Tomorrow, How Many Devotees Took The Holy Dip So Far?


Prayagraj is witnessing an overwhelming turnout of devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, with over 15 crore pilgrims having taken a holy dip so far. The occasion is set to witness its second “Amrit Snan” (nectar bath) tomorrow on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya.

Officials estimate that an additional 10 crore devotees are expected to arrive tomorrow to participate in the holy rituals. Over the past two days alone, more than 3.3 crore people have taken a dip in the sacred waters, marking a significant moment of faith and devotion.

The Maha Kumbh Mela continues to be a grand confluence of spirituality, culture, and tradition, drawing millions from across the country and beyond.

Amrit Snan: A Sacred Ritual of Purification

Amrit Snan, formerly known as Shahi Snan, translates to ‘nectar bath.’ This holy ritual involves devotees taking a dip in the sacred waters during the Kumbh Mela. As per Hindu mythology, the practice signifies the purification of the soul and the quest for immortality.

