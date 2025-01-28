Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Granted Parole, Released Today

Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted in multiple rape and murder cases, has been granted parole once again. Officials confirmed that he was released on Tuesday morning.

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim Granted Parole, Released Today


Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted in multiple rape and murder cases, has been granted parole once again. Officials confirmed that he was released on Tuesday morning. He has been granted parole for 30 days.

For the first time since his conviction in 2017, Ram Rahim will visit the sect’s headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana. During previous paroles or furloughs, he was only allowed to stay at his Baghpat-based ashram in Uttar Pradesh.

This decision has sparked renewed debate, given his criminal record and influence over followers. Authorities are reportedly taking precautions to ensure public order during his visit to the Sirsa-based Dera.

What Is Parole?

Parole in India is a conditional release granted to a convicted prisoner before the completion of their sentence, allowing them to live under supervision within the community. Securing parole is moderately challenging, as it requires a valid reason such as a family emergency, critical illness, or demonstrated good conduct during imprisonment. The decision is reviewed by a parole board, which evaluates the prisoner’s criminal background and the seriousness of their offense.

