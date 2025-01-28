PM Modi To Visit The US In February, Confirms Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi will visit the US in February, confirmed President Donald Trump after their telephonic conversation.

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States in February. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “He (PM Modi) will visit the US sometime in February,” as reported by Reuters.

The announcement followed Trump’s first telephonic conversation with Modi since beginning his second term as President on January 20. The call, described as “productive” by the White House, emphasized plans to strengthen bilateral ties and deepen cooperation between the two nations.

This interaction comes amid discussions in diplomatic circles about India’s efforts to arrange an early meeting between the two leaders. During their conversation, Trump also addressed immigration, expressing confidence that India will “do what is right” regarding the return of illegal immigrants from the United States.

Trump’s firm stance on tackling illegal immigration played a significant role in his re-election campaign, which secured his return to the White House four years after his loss to Joe Biden.

Focus on Strengthening India-US Relations

Prime Minister Modi last visited the United States in September, where he participated in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted by then-President Joe Biden. The meeting included leaders from Australia, Japan, and India, focusing on strengthening the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

During the same visit, Modi addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, showcasing India’s global vision and strategic priorities.

Productive Talks and Upcoming Meeting Plans

According to a White House statement, Trump and Modi’s call underscored their commitment to advancing the US-India strategic partnership and expanding cooperation within the Quad framework. They discussed plans for Modi’s visit to the White House, highlighting the robust friendship between the two nations.

“The leaders emphasized their shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India set to host Quad Leaders later this year,” the statement added.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar represented India at Trump’s recent inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C., further solidifying India’s diplomatic presence.

Modi’s February visit is expected to serve as a platform for enhancing the India-US partnership, with critical discussions on trade, immigration, and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

