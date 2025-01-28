Suspected Cartel Gunmen Open Fire At Border Patrol Agents At US- Mexico Border, Mexican Military Vehicles Spotted

Cartels have reportedly grown bolder since Donald Trump's election in November, even instructing their members to shoot at border agents.

Suspected cartel gunmen reportedly opened fire on Border Patrol agents while attempting to smuggle migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Fox News, the agents returned fire, and no one from either side sustained injuries. The migrants, who were attempting to cross via a river near Fronton, Texas, were stopped before entering the U.S.

After the encounter, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) patrolled the area and reported spotting Mexican military vehicles on the opposite side of the border.

While smugglers have attacked agents in the past, they usually avoid escalating situations to prevent a U.S. retaliation. However, cartels have reportedly grown bolder since Donald Trump’s election in November, even instructing their members to shoot at border agents.

On January 27, 2025, at around 1:29 p.m., Border Patrol agents reported gunfire in Fronton, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the incident in a statement Monday evening, stating the situation remains active but no injuries have been reported. DPS has been contacted for further comment.

In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed over 400 soldiers from Fort Worth and Houston to bolster security along the southern border. Additional buoys were also being installed in the Rio Grande to deter crossings.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that over 4,000 migrants, including non-Mexicans, were deported back to Mexico within the past week. She denied resuming the “Remain in Mexico” program from Trump’s first administration, which required non-Mexican asylum seekers to await their U.S. case resolutions in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Colombia temporarily blocked two U.S. military flights carrying deported migrants, later agreeing to accept them following a threat of punitive tariffs from Trump.

The crackdown on illegal immigration led to 956 arrests on January 26, with raids targeting cities like Chicago, Denver, and Miami, as reported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). CNN noted that agents were instructed to be “camera ready” and prominently display agency insignias during raids as part of a public relations push by the Trump administration to highlight its enforcement actions.

In one instance, Dr. Phil McGraw, embedded with an ICE team in Chicago, interviewed Sam Seda, a Thai national recently arrested. ICE Director Thomas Homan stated Seda was an “illegal alien convicted of crimes involving children.” When McGraw asked if Seda had been charged for these crimes, Seda responded, “Not really.” McGraw, visibly surprised, questioned, “Not really?! And never been deported?” to which Seda replied, “Nope.”