India's Most Wanted new poster: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to create a buzz with his upcoming film India's Most Wanted. Recently the makers released another poster from the film which features five unlikely heroes. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is produced by Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn. The makers of the film also announced that the trailer of the film will release on May 2.

After enhancing the curiosity level of the fans with the posters as well as the promos, the makers of the film have recently revealed another poster from the film India’s Most Wanted. The poster features five lead characters including Arjun Kapoor. The film is an action thriller which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is bankrolled by Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn. The film narrates the story of a secret mission of a manhunt to capture a terrorist who is called as India’s Osama. The film promises to be one of the most interesting stories which feature the story of five heroes who decides to track the terrorist without guns.

Reports suggest that the film is inspired by real-life events which make it more intriguing. The most interesting is the lead actor Arjun Kapoor’s look which is never-seen-before. Moreover, through the film, Arjun will step out of his comfort zone as he is known for working mostly in romantic films.

The makers of the film also revealed that the trailer will be released on May 2, 2019. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Shantilal Mukherjee, Devendra Mishra, Gaurav Mishra and Prasanth in lead roles. In an interview, Arjun Kapoor also expressed his excitement for the film.

Arjun Kapoor is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry as he leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Panipat with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The period drama film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. It is a comedy film which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. However, the release date of the film is not finalised yet.

