After enhancing the curiosity level of the fans with the posters as well as the promos, the makers of the film have recently revealed another poster from the film India’s Most Wanted. The poster features five lead characters including Arjun Kapoor. The film is an action thriller which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is bankrolled by Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn. The film narrates the story of a secret mission of a manhunt to capture a terrorist who is called as India’s Osama. The film promises to be one of the most interesting stories which feature the story of five heroes who decides to track the terrorist without guns.

Reports suggest that the film is inspired by real-life events which make it more intriguing. The most interesting is the lead actor Arjun Kapoor’s look which is never-seen-before. Moreover, through the film, Arjun will step out of his comfort zone as he is known for working mostly in romantic films.

The makers of the film also revealed that the trailer will be released on May 2, 2019. The film features Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Shantilal Mukherjee, Devendra Mishra, Gaurav Mishra and Prasanth in lead roles. In an interview, Arjun Kapoor also expressed his excitement for the film.

At a certain juncture in life, we all come to realize something very important – not all heroes come in costumes. Some come with courage as their only armour. The courage to put the country before themselves…before their personal lives and dreams. They come with the selfless pursuit of rising beyond the ordinary to protect their nation – their only home. They come with the gumption to guard what is theirs. They are satisfied being one in many, in not being heralded as the saviours, in disappearing into the milieu of everyday life so that they can go back to doing their jobs of protecting us. Because nothing is bigger to them than the pride they take in walking to work every day, knowing that this might be their last day alive. Knowing that no one will ever know about them. Knowing that they are the uncelebrated, the undiscussed, the unsung heroes. They are the ones who have served our country undeterred by failure and death, the ones we owe many historic moments of national pride to. They are the ones who have chosen to stay unknown. I salute you – and I am humbled to play one of you. This is a tribute to your relentless spirit. I hope to one day find it within me, even for a moment, to be as selfless as all of you. Catch a glimpse of what I experienced in #IndiasMostWanted. Trailer out on 2nd May. @rajkumargupta08 @foxstarhindi @raapchik_films @saregama_official #IMW

Arjun Kapoor is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry as he leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Panipat with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The period drama film will hit the silver screens on December 6, 2019.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. It is a comedy film which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. However, the release date of the film is not finalised yet. 

