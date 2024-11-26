Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

According to surveillance footage from the hotel, Payne was ushered through the lobby by the hotel staff, largely struggling while resisting their efforts to take him back to his room. (Read more below)

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, tragically fell to his death after an apparent attempt to escape from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as reported by TMZ. The incident occurred at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where Payne, 31, was reportedly intoxicated and tried to use the hotel balcony to escape.

According to surveillance footage from the hotel, Payne was ushered through the lobby by the hotel staff, largely struggling while resisting their efforts to take him back to his room. Using a master key, the staff entered his room and placed him back inside. A police report suggests that a mirror hanging outside the door to his room was removed probably to prevent any damage.

After all that the hotel staff did in the name of concern for his life against himself, including calling the cops in regard to fears for his safety, the decision was to leave the singer all by himself in an empty hotel room. Immediately after this, Payne plunged from the third-floor balcony to the ground below. Among the things found were bags, a few meters from the place where he fell, implying that Payne might have packed his items before plunging. A hat was also recovered, which Payne was not wearing during the last interaction with hotel staff.

Initial investigations suggest that Payne was trying to move from his third-floor balcony to the second-floor balcony, likely in an attempt to get closer to the ground before jumping. Two days post his death, a hotel worker found a brown leather bag on the second-floor balcony containing pills and a bottle of whiskey with “for Liam” written on it. It is believed that Payne threw the bag down to the second floor before trying to fetch it.

A coroner’s report stated that Payne may have been unconscious when he fell, despite appearing to be conscious shortly before, as he was seen gathering his personal items. Previous reports suggest that Payne had used hotel balconies to escape in the past, including a similar incident in Florida, where his bodyguard had to lock him in his room due to concerns about his drug use.

Payne’s toxicology report revealed a dangerous mix of drugs, including crack and “pink cocaine,” a combination of ketamine and other substances. Further investigations by TMZ revealed that Argentinian authorities are reportedly trying to shield the hotel from blame. Three individuals—a friend, a waiter, and a former hotel employee believed to have supplied Payne with drugs—are facing charges. Sources claim that the hotel prioritized avoiding disruptions in the lobby and safeguarding its property over ensuring Payne’s safety, ultimately contributing to the tragic incident.

