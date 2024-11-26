Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A Possible Role In MCU

In addition to his superhero commitments, Pattinson has a busy slate of films on the horizon. He stars in Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi film Mickey 17, Lynne Ramsay’s dark comedy Die, My Love, and Kristoffer Borgli’s currently in-production project The Drama.

Robert Pattinson, set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman Part II, may soon expand his superhero repertoire by stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

According to reports from industry insider DanielRPK, Pattinson recently met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss potential roles within the MCU. While no details have been confirmed, this meeting has sparked widespread speculation about which Marvel projects might involve the Twilight and Tenet star.

Robert Pattinson’s Possible DC-to-Marvel Crossover

Pattinson wouldn’t be the first actor to work in both the DC and Marvel universes. His The Batman co-star Jeffrey Wright, for example, lends his voice to The Watcher in Marvel’s animated series What If?. This trend of actors crossing between the two franchises has become increasingly common in recent years.

What Did The Internet Say?

Updates on Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part II

Jeffrey Wright, who played Commissioner Gordon in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, recently shared an update on the film’s progress. Speaking to The Playlist, he revealed that he and Reeves haven’t collaborated yet on the sequel but are set to do so in the coming months. “I’m excited to see what Matt has planned for this next chapter,” Wright said, adding that he remains a fan of Reeves’ take on Gotham City.

Robert Pattinson’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to his superhero commitments, Pattinson has a busy slate of films on the horizon. He stars in Bong Joon-ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi film Mickey 17, Lynne Ramsay’s dark comedy Die, My Love, and Kristoffer Borgli’s currently in-production project The Drama.

With such a diverse lineup and a potential move to Marvel, Pattinson continues to establish himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors.

Future Possibilities in the MCU

While discussions with Marvel Studios hint at potential collaborations, it remains to be seen which characters Pattinson might portray within the MCU. His versatility as an actor opens numerous possibilities, making fans eager to see how he could integrate into the expansive Marvel universe.

