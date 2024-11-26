Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Drake’s legal team accuses UMG of violating the federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and engaging in deceptive business practices under New York law. The accusations highlight UMG's alleged attempts to saturate platforms with Lamar’s song through unethical strategies.

Drake, through his company Frozen Moments LLC, has filed a pre-action petition in a Manhattan court against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify.

The petition accuses UMG of orchestrating an illegal campaign to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like Us, which takes aim at Drake amid an ongoing feud. Allegations include using bots, payola, and other deceptive methods to manipulate streaming platforms and airplay.

Drake’s Claims of RICO Violations and Misleading Practices

Drake’s legal team accuses UMG of violating the federal RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and engaging in deceptive business practices under New York law. The accusations highlight UMG’s alleged attempts to saturate platforms with Lamar’s song through unethical strategies.

“UMG did not rely on standard business practices but instead manipulated the system to distort market perceptions,” Drake’s attorneys argued.

Drake Vs Kendrick: The Feud Spills Over Into Court

This legal filing is a surprising development in the longstanding feud between Drake and Lamar, marked earlier this year by diss tracks.

The case also underscores a significant rift between Drake and UMG, where he has built his entire career, initially through Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint and later under Republic Records. Similarly, Lamar has been associated with UMG via TDE and now through his pgLang imprint under Interscope.

Drake’s Allegations Against UMG’s Marketing Tactics

Drake’s petition outlines various methods UMG allegedly used to boost Not Like Us. These include offering Spotify reduced licensing rates in exchange for prioritizing the track in unrelated search results, hiring bots to inflate streams, and paying influencers to promote the song.

One striking claim involves allegations that UMG paid Apple to manipulate Siri’s functionality. According to the petition, users requesting Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy were redirected to Lamar’s track, which features lyrics directly targeting Drake.

UMG Denies Drake’s Allegations, Spotify Declines Comment

UMG has strongly refuted the accusations. A spokesperson stated, “The idea that UMG would undermine its own artists is both offensive and untrue. Our marketing adheres to the highest ethical standards.” Meanwhile, Spotify has opted not to comment on the matter.

The filing also suggests that UMG’s motives may stem from internal financial incentives. It claims Interscope executives were driven by personal profit motives tied to their division’s performance, leading them to aggressively promote Lamar’s track to boost catalog revenues.

Drake’s attorneys claim the rapper attempted to address the issue directly with UMG before pursuing legal action. However, they allege UMG refused to take responsibility, instead urging Drake to sue Lamar rather than the label. The petition also alleges UMG retaliated against staff perceived as loyal to Drake by firing them.

Next Steps in the Legal Dispute

While the filing is currently a pre-action petition designed to gather information, it sets the stage for a potential lawsuit. Drake’s team maintains that UMG has actively concealed its actions, leaving him no choice but to seek legal recourse.