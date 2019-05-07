Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone have never worked together and it is anticipated that both the actors will soon share the screens in the film Kick 2. Reports reveal that Deepika Padukone's role in the film will not be like general heroines, the makers of the film are working on her role and will try to develop something interesting.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is among the leading stars who leave no stone unturned to impress fans with his versatile roles in the films. Starting from playing Sultan Ali Khan in Sultan, Tiger in Tiger Zinda Hai to Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg, the actor misses no opportunity to conquer his fan’s heart. Recently the reports revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez will not be a part of the film Kick 2 and the makers are planning to feature Deepika Padukone in the film in place of Jacqueline Fernandez. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. If the reports turn out to be true, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan will share the screens for the first time in history.

Reports also suggest that earlier, Deepika Padukone was finalised for Kick, somehow it got cancelled and Jacqueline was brought on board and Kick proved to be a game changer in Jacqueline’s life. A source close to producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that Deepika’s role in the film cannot be like a normal Salman’s heroine. It is important that her role be as important and captivating as Salman Khan’s role.

Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bharat which features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2015.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Salman Khan under the banners of Salman Khan Films, T-Series and Reel Life Productions. The film will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is busy with her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also features Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika Padukone. The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. The first schedule of the film has finished and currently, Deepika is shooting for the second schedule in Mumbai with the entire team.

