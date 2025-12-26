LIVE TV
Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Bank of Baroda, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Bank of Baroda, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Among the ancient bazaars and huge numbers of people, Chandni Chowk has experienced, in the past, the fire fighting facilities and communication for fire vehicles as having their limits due to the nature of the place.

Chandni Chowk Fire
Chandni Chowk Fire

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 26, 2025 23:48:28 IST

Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Bank of Baroda, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

A major fire broke out in the Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi, prompting the quick response of the Delhi Fire Services as the fire swept through the main street of the market. Footage and accounts from different news outlets showed that the fire originated from a shop and created a chain reaction by instantly affecting the neighboring businesses, which made the fire brigade rush to the site and perform their utmost in taming the fire. The fire was being made almost impossible to extinguish by the very congestion of the narrow streets of Chandni Chowk, which is part of its already centuries old urban layout; the responders had to go through a very cramped area just to reach the fire’s source.

Chandni Chowk Fire

The fire’s exact cause is yet to be determined, but such events in the crowded marketplace are nothing new; previous fires in Chandni Chowk have been responsible for the destruction of dozens to even hundreds of shops and have caused traders to suffer heavy financial losses. In a similar way to what had happened in the past major fires, dozens of shops had been either completely destroyed or partially damaged in the area; however, the authorities usually act fast to prevent loss of life with the help of prompt evacuations and quick firefighting operations. In June 2024, there was a major fire incident in which more than 110 shops were claimed to be destroyed, thus revealing the old market’s weakness of having its commercial clusters tightly packed together.

How Did Chandni Chowk Fire Start?

After such happenings, local people and shopkeepers usually express their concerns not just about the immediate economic impact but also about the larger matter of safety and preparedness in the oldest commercial zone of Delhi. Among the ancient bazaars and huge numbers of people, Chandni Chowk has experienced, in the past, the fire-fighting facilities and communication for fire vehicles as having their limits due to the nature of the place. The historic structures and the winding alleys were the causes of this situation.

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 11:48 PM IST
Tags: Chandni Chowk Fire

Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Bank of Baroda, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

QUICK LINKS