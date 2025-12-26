LIVE TV
Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court to contest the decision of the Delhi High Court that released on bail and stayed the life sentence of ex-MLA of Uttar Pradesh Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 26, 2025 23:28:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

The Delhi High Court’s decision to postpone the sentence and give bail to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case was challenged by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday in a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court.

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court

The Delhi High Court’s ruling dated December 23, 2025, which halted Sengar’s life sentence pending the resolution of his appeal and granted him bail subject to specific conditions, was the subject of the SLP. In the Unnao rape case, Sengar was found guilty in December 2019 and given a life sentence and a fine of Rs 25 lakh. In January 2020, he appealed his conviction to the Delhi High Court. In March 2022, he submitted a plea requesting a sentence suspension. Through their respective solicitors, the victim and the CBI vehemently contested the request for a sentence suspension. Nonetheless, the accused was granted bail and the plea was accepted by the High Court. Sanger will stay incarcerated despite the rape case’s bail order because he is currently serving a 10 year sentence in a different CBI murder case.

The CBI has asked the Supreme Court to get involved after reviewing the High Court’s ruling. The victim of the Unnao rape case and her family have vehemently disagreed with the High Court’s decision to give Sengar bail. The court’s ruling was contested by opposition parties as well.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 11:27 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Delhi HC bailKuldeep Singh SengarSLP filed by CBISupreme Court IndiaUnnao rape case

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

QUICK LINKS