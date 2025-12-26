LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma's Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma's Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

The Indian side's decision turned out to be extraordinarily fruitful as the Sri Lankan batsmen were continuously under pressure from the Indian bowlers' attack, who were quite energetic right from the outset.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 26, 2025 22:03:25 IST

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

In the third T20I match, India won against Sri Lanka with a large margin and by doing so they had the series with the five matches already played. Moreover, they kept their home ground winning streak intact. After the toss, the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to field first at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This also implied that two prominent bowlers, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur, were back in the playing XI. 

IND-W vs SL-W: India Women Takes 3-0 Lead

Renuka Singh Thakur was the bowler who received all the praises, with a stunning return performance of 4/21, which included two quick wickets that rattled the Sri Lankan top order. Deepti Sharma was also very clever and good with her bowling. She ended the inning with stats that showcased her importance to the side. The Indian bowling display was tightly controlled resulting in the Sri Lankan score being limited to a lowly 112/7 in 20 overs, which was never going to be a challenging total to chase on a day when the Indian bowlers had completely taken over the batting side.

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women National Cricket Team Match 

Facing a target of 113, India got the lion’s share of runs through Shafali Verma, who was the main performer with her fifty. Her batting was so dominant that the hosts were already the de facto winners at the start itself. The batter’s heavy hitting made the bowlers look ordinary and so the overrate increased quite a bit in this way. Even if Smriti Mandhana got out for a duck, still Shafali’s run and the heads of the pretty shifting partnerships made India not to be very much at risk. The finale of the India innings was a splendid batting display, the required number of runs were knocked off easily and India thus won the match with a good deal of time left and in addition to this taking the series with a 3-0 victory. The all round performance of the team underlined truly India’s depth and balance in both the bowling and batting departments which made their position of being a strong contender in women’s T20 cricket even more firm.

Also Read: Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 10:02 PM IST
Tags: ind vs sl womenind w vs sl w t20india women national cricket teamindw vs slwSri Lanka Women vs India Women National Cricket Team MatchWomen Cricket

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

