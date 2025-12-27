Israel Makes Historic Move, Becomes First Country To Officially Recognise Somaliland

More than 30 years after the region separated from Somalia, Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent nation on Friday, according to the Times of Israel.

Israel Becomes First Country To Officially Recognise Somaliland

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar signed the declaration of mutual recognition on behalf of Israel, while President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi signed it on behalf of Somaliland. The breakaway territory is situated along the Red Sea corridor in a strategically significant area of the Horn of Africa. In a phone conversation with President Abdullahi, Netanyahu called the occasion historic. “The friendship between the countries was seminal and historic,” he stated.

According to Netanyahu, Israel now intends to increase collaboration with Somaliland in a number of areas. “We intend to work together with you in economic fields, on agriculture, in the fields of social development,” he stated. “I commended Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, the President of Somaliland, for his leadership and dedication to fostering peace and stability. In a post on X, Netaynayahu stated, “I invited the President to pay an official visit to Israel.” A video of the phone call in which Netanyahu told Abdullahi of the decision in real time was made public by his office later on Friday. Netanyahu informed him, “I want you to know that I am signing now as we speak Israel’s official recognition of the Somaliland,” adding that the partnership will create new business prospects. Additionally, Netanyahu extended an official invitation for the president of Somaliland to visit Israel. In response, Abdullahi said he would arrive “as soon as possible,” according to the Israeli statement. According to Netanyahu, the acknowledgement is consistent with Israel’s wider regional engagement. The statement, he said, “is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of US President Donald Trump.”

Abraham Accords

Israel established diplomatic relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as a result of the Abraham Accords, which were mediated in 2020. Later, Morocco and other nations joined, according to the Times of Israel. Somaliland has stated that it hopes to become a part of the Abraham Accords framework. A number of countries, notably the UK, Ethiopia, Turkey, the UAE, Denmark, Kenya, and Taiwan, have maintained unofficial diplomatic links with Somaliland despite the fact that no other government has yet to legally acknowledge Somaliland.

With its own government, currency, and security services, Somaliland has operated essentially as a distinct state ever since. In contrast to Somalia’s protracted turmoil, it has also witnessed peaceful democratic transitions and very stable governance.

