Who is Sumit Saini? The winner of voice of India season 3: The grand finale of singing reality show The Voice Season 3 was telecast on Star Plus today. Haryana’s Sumit Saini won the trophy after defeating three other finalists including Adnan Ahmad, Simran Choudhary and Hargun Kaur.

Who is Sumit Saini? The winner of voice of India season 3

Who is Sumit Saini? The winner of voice of India season 3

Haryana’s Sumit Saini on Saturday has won the third season of singing reality show’ The Voice Season 3. Sumit was one of the top four finalists including Adnan Ahmad, Simran Choudhary and Hargun Kaur. Sumit took home the coveted trophy along with the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The Voice Season 3 was judged by Harshdeep Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Adnan Sami and legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The great grand finale was aired on Saturday 8 pm on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App