Lok Sabha Andhra Pradesh Election results 2019 highlights: Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 is going be interesting as it is a do-or-die situation between the most popular party leaders of the state that are N Chandrababu Naidu and Jaganmohan Reddy. The General election result will start coming out at 08:00 AM, soon after the vote counting starts.

Lok Sabha Andhra Pradesh Election results 2019 highlights: This year, the General Election 2019 witnessed 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh were conducted by the Election Commission on April 11. It was for the first time that the State participated in the General Election after its bifurcation into two states that is Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that took place back in 2014 after Telangana movement.

N Chandrababu led-TDP Party, YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party contested for the seventeenth election wherein Naidu’s TDP is likely to win the maximum number of seats as compared to the other two parties. Unlike other States, Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party are minor participants in the 17th Lok Sabha Election of Andhra Pradesh. In the 16th Lok Sabha Election 2014, TDP which decided to an alliance with the BJP, won the highest number of seats. The BJP-led NDA was supported by Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

Amalapuram (SC): Chinta Anuradha: YSRCP

Anakapalle: Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi: YSRCP

Anantapur: Talari Rangaiah: YSRCP

Araku (ST): Goddeti Madhavi: YSRCP

Bapatla (SC): Nandigam Suresh: YSRCP

Chittoor (SC): N Reddeppa: YSRCP

Eluru: Kotagiri Sridhar: YSRCP

Guntur: Jayadev Galla: TDP

Hindupur: Kuruva Gorantla Madhav: YSRCP

Kakinada: Vanga Geethavishwanath: YSRCP

Kurnool: Ayushman Dr Sanjeev Kumar: YSRCP

Machilipatnam: Balashowry Vallabhaneni: YSRCP

Nandyal: Pocha Brahmanda Reddy: YSRCP

Narasaraopet: Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu: YSRCP

Narsapuram: Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju: YSRCP

Rajahmundry: Margani Bharat: YSRCP

Srikakulam: Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu: TDP

Vijayawada: Kesineni Srinivas: TDP

Visakhapatnam: MVV Satyanarayan: YSRCP

Vizianagaram: Bellana Chandra Sekhar: YSRCP

Kadapa: Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy: YSRCP

Nellore: Adala Prabhakara Reddy: YSRCP

Ongole: Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy: YSRCP

Rajampet: PV Midhun Reddy: YSRCP

Tirupati: Balli Durga Prasad Rao: YSRCP

Here are the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election results 2019 highlights:

YSRC leader successfully defeats TDP in Eluru: Kotagiri Sridhar from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party has won the Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Eluru constituency of Andhra Pradesh. There was a margin of 165925 votes between Kotagiri Sridhar and Telugu Desam Party’s Magantti Venkateswara Rao Babu.

The YSR Congress Party continues to lead with 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. However, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP has secured the maximum number of the seat from Vijayawada. PM Modi wishes Jaganmohan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Jaganmohan on his victory. He wrote, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure.

Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure. ప్రియమైన @ysjagan, ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ లో ఘన విజయాన్ని సాధించినందుకు అభినందనలు. మీ పదవీ కాలం విజయవంతం కావాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. మీకు ఇవే శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanks people: YCP Supremo and Opposition Leader in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanks people for trusting him to win the polls as per trends. According to Reddy, the entire people of the state have supported democracy and its spirit during the polls. The electors have exercised their franchise in the right spirit, said Jagan Reddy.

YCP Supremo and Opposition Leader in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanks people for trusting him to win the polls as per trends. According to Reddy, the entire people of the state have supported democracy and its spirit during the polls. The electors have exercised their franchise in the right spirit, said Hug of victory: Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu celebrate the victory of YSRCP. Although, the Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 is yet to be declared by the Election Commission but the party has already won 150 assembly seats and 24 out of 25 parliamentary seats.

Naidu regains leads: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has regained his lead in the Kuppam assembly constituency of Chittoor after trailing for a time period. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is still trailing with a margin of 10,000 votes in Mangalgiri.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has regained his lead in the Kuppam assembly constituency of Chittoor after trailing for a time period. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is still trailing with a margin of 10,000 votes in Mangalgiri. Nameplate unveiled: A picture of fresh printed YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh nameplate was unveiled by the party workers. Reddy is already leading with a good margin in Andhra Pradesh over the chief minister, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. YSRCP is on 145 seats while the TDP is on 29 seats in the assembly seats.