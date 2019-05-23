Lok Sabha Andhra Pradesh Election results 2019 highlights: This year, the General Election 2019 witnessed 25 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Andhra Pradesh were conducted by the Election Commission on April 11. It was for the first time that the State participated in the General Election after its bifurcation into two states that is Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that took place back in 2014 after Telangana movement.
N Chandrababu led-TDP Party, YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party contested for the seventeenth election wherein Naidu’s TDP is likely to win the maximum number of seats as compared to the other two parties. Unlike other States, Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party are minor participants in the 17th Lok Sabha Election of Andhra Pradesh. In the 16th Lok Sabha Election 2014, TDP which decided to an alliance with the BJP, won the highest number of seats. The BJP-led NDA was supported by Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.
Amalapuram (SC): Chinta Anuradha: YSRCP
Anakapalle: Dr Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi: YSRCP
Anantapur: Talari Rangaiah: YSRCP
Araku (ST): Goddeti Madhavi: YSRCP
Bapatla (SC): Nandigam Suresh: YSRCP
Chittoor (SC): N Reddeppa: YSRCP
Eluru: Kotagiri Sridhar: YSRCP
Guntur: Jayadev Galla: TDP
Hindupur: Kuruva Gorantla Madhav: YSRCP
Kakinada: Vanga Geethavishwanath: YSRCP
Kurnool: Ayushman Dr Sanjeev Kumar: YSRCP
Machilipatnam: Balashowry Vallabhaneni: YSRCP
Nandyal: Pocha Brahmanda Reddy: YSRCP
Narasaraopet: Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu: YSRCP
Narsapuram: Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju: YSRCP
Rajahmundry: Margani Bharat: YSRCP
Srikakulam: Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu: TDP
Vijayawada: Kesineni Srinivas: TDP
Visakhapatnam: MVV Satyanarayan: YSRCP
Vizianagaram: Bellana Chandra Sekhar: YSRCP
Kadapa: Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy: YSRCP
Nellore: Adala Prabhakara Reddy: YSRCP
Ongole: Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy: YSRCP
Rajampet: PV Midhun Reddy: YSRCP
Tirupati: Balli Durga Prasad Rao: YSRCP
Here are the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election results 2019 highlights:
- YSRC leader successfully defeats TDP in Eluru: Kotagiri Sridhar from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party has won the Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Eluru constituency of Andhra Pradesh. There was a margin of 165925 votes between Kotagiri Sridhar and Telugu Desam Party’s Magantti Venkateswara Rao Babu.
- YSRC leads: Telugu Desam Party’s leader Naramalli Siva Prasad who was contesting from Chittoor could not beat the number of votes Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader N Reddeppa secured from Chittoor constituency. Reddeppa managed to win with a margin of 134605.
- YSRC leads in Anantapur: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress leader Talari Rangaiah from Anantapur has defeated Telugu Desam Party’s member J. C. Pavan Reddy with a margin of 137509. On the other hand, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress’s Goddeti Madhavi from Aruku has won by the unbeatable margin of 214649.
- TDP leads in Guntur: Jayadev Galla from Telugu Desam is leading with a margin of 28547 in Guntur while Modugula Venugopala Reddy from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party trails with an unbeatable margin.
- Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party‘s Chinta Anuradha leading from 36872 margin in Amalapuram while Dr. Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi secured the highest number of votes from Anakapalli. Both the candidates Ganti Harish Madhur and Adari Anand Kumar from Telugu Dasam Party are trailing in the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019.
- YSR Congress Party continues to lead: The YSR Congress Party continues to lead with 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. However, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP has secured the maximum number of the seat from Vijayawada.
- PM Modi wishes Jaganmohan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Jaganmohan on his victory. He wrote, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure.
- YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanks people: YCP Supremo and Opposition Leader in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy thanks people for trusting him to win the polls as per trends. According to Reddy, the entire people of the state have supported democracy and its spirit during the polls. The electors have exercised their franchise in the right spirit, said Jagan Reddy.
- Hug of victory: Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu celebrate the victory of YSRCP. Although, the Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 is yet to be declared by the Election Commission but the party has already won 150 assembly seats and 24 out of 25 parliamentary seats.
- Naidu regains leads: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has regained his lead in the Kuppam assembly constituency of Chittoor after trailing for a time period. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh is still trailing with a margin of 10,000 votes in Mangalgiri.
- Nameplate unveiled: A picture of fresh printed YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh nameplate was unveiled by the party workers. Reddy is already leading with a good margin in Andhra Pradesh over the chief minister, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. YSRCP is on 145 seats while the TDP is on 29 seats in the assembly seats.
- YSR Congress crosses 100 seats in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP is now leading with 127 seats wherein TDP is on 29 and Janasena is leading on 2. TDP ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ayyannapatrudu and K Acchennaidu are trailing from their respective constituencies.
- Andhra Pradesh Assembly: YSRCP leading in 87 out of 175 seats, while TDPis leading in 17 and Jana Sena Party in 2 seats. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has established early leads in the majority of the assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, shows the early trends.
- Exit Poll Predictions: According to Exit Poll, YSRCP might take a lead in the state. There are chances of 90-110 assembly seats for TDP while 65-79 to YSRCP and others between 1-5 seats. There are also predictions that TDP would win 90 – 110 seats, YSRCP would get between 65 and 79, while others would get 1-5 seats.
- Jaganmohan Reddy from YSRCP leads with 19 assembly seats while TDP is on 4. Social factors like caste are the major factors that can affect the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh as over 3.93 crore voters turned up to vote in a single phase on April 11.
- What early trends suggest: As per early trends, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress was leading in 6 seats while TDP was at leading in 1. The Andhra Pradesh Government has declared a holiday for all the schools and office today i.e. May 23.
- Arrangements made in Vizianagaram’s counting booth: Counting has finally started in Vizianagaram where Telugu Desam and YSRCP fought to win 9 Assembly seats and 1 Parliament seat. Both postal ballots and electronic voting machines will be counted simultaneously.
- Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election counting to begin at 8: 00 am: 35 companies from central paramilitary, 61 companies from APSP, 118 special parties, 67 Armed Reserve Platoons, 21 SPs, 31 Additional SPs, 137 DSPs, 379 CIs, 1,037 SIs, 2,425 ASIs, 6,510 police constables and 2,759 home guards are expected to guard the counting site.
- Security tightened at the counting centres in Andhra Pradesh: 61 companies of Andhra Pradesh’s special Police including 5,490 personnel and over 15,000 state police personnel will be on duty to prevent any kind of incidents as results of the April 11 general election will be declared today.
- Andhra Pradesh leaders talking about Lok Sabha Election: Chandrababu Naidu was noted saying that elections are a life and death issue for the people of the state while YSR Congress believes that 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be the final electoral battle for the former senior-most politician of the country.