Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunman

Mass Shooting In South Africa’s Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunman

The act took place in the Bekkersdal township, which is located in the west of Johannesburg, when armed men opened fire in the residential area and this resulted in deaths and injuries.

December 21, 2025 10:51:27 IST

Mass Shooting In South Africa’s Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunman

According to the reports of the South African police, on Sunday, a shooting incident that can be described as tragic and unfortunate took place in one of the Johannesburg townships, which resulted in the death of at least ten individuals, while another ten suffered injuries. This bloody act took place in the Bekkersdal township, which is located in the west of Johannesburg, when armed men opened fire in the residential area and this resulted in deaths and injuries. The police have started a serious investigation, which is to uncover the circumstances of the shooting and arrest the murderers, however, so far they haven’t apprehended anyone, as the violence’s motive is being revealed. 

South Africa’s Johannesburg Mass Shooting

This draws attention to the fear of violent crime and gun violence in the South African townships as the use of firearms and shootings is often uncontrolled and has simply become a norm. Just a month ago, there were two separate massacres at unlicensed establishments in Pretoria’s Saulsville township, where minors and adults were among the dead and injured, and the police had to initiate a hunt for the culprits. South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, and this is exacerbated by gun related violence and illegal firearms. The government has taken a strong stand against illegal firearms and is determined to continue its battle against violent crime, as the communities are reeling from the effects of crime and mourning the death of their loved ones. 

South African Authorities On Mass Shooting

According to South African authorities, gun violence is a chronic problem that is constantly connected with illegal pubs called ‘shebeens’ and bigger issues such as organized crime with firearms being passed around illegally. In the mass shooting incident that occurred in the Pretoria area recently, among the victims were small kids, which showed the non selective character of these attacks. The police are appealing to the public for collaboration in the inquiry process, and at the same time, illegal business operations are being dealt with and gun violence is being cut in order to prevent the loss of more lives.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 10:44 AM IST
Mass Shooting In South Africa’s Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunman

QUICK LINKS