LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution bangladesh Lagnajita Chakraborty Johannesburg javed akhtar Johannesburg shooting H-1B conflict resolution
LIVE TV
Home > World > Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Security Concerns Force Closure of Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong

Security Concerns Force Closure of Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong
Security Concerns Force Closure of Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 21, 2025 14:54:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Indian Visa Centre in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended After Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death.

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Dec 21, 2025 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshBangladesh newsBangladesh violencehome-hero-pos-2Indian visa application centre

RELATED News

Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

Bangladesh Violence: Mob Burns BNP Leader’s House, 7-Year-Old Daughter Killed

Imran Khan Calls For Nationwide Protests After Court Hands Him 17-Year Sentence In Toshakhana-II Case

Mass Shooting In South Africa’s Johannesburg: 10 Killed, 10 Injured; Hunt On For Gunmen

Why H-1B Visa Renewal Appointments Are Being CANCELLED Abruptly In India? How Is It Triggering Job Loss Panic Among Indians | Explained

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Karnataka Teacher Assaults Differently-Abled Child With Belt, Plastic Pipe As Wife Pours Chilli Powder; Horrific Video Shocks Internet

What Was The Cost Of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour? Arrested Kolkata Organiser Satadru Dutta Reveals Details

‘Gurram Paapi Reddy’ Movie Review: Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah’s Hilarious Yet Overindulgent Telugu Con Comedy

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Refuses To Speak On Shubman Gill’s Exclusion From T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | WATCH

25-Year-Old UP Man Falls For Married Woman, Husband Joins In Shocking Twist To Extort Money, Police Probe Follows

A True-Blue Sindhi: How ‘Dhurandhar’ Rewrote Ranveer Singh’s Karachi Roots | Explained

Who Is Lagnajita Chakraborty? Bengal Singer Gets Abused And Harassed During Live Concert Over Refusal To Sing A Secular Song, Event Organiser Gets Arrested

Indian Railways Fare Hike From December 26: Check New Ticket Prices, Impact and Exemptions

‘You Can’t Stop That’: Zakir Khan Hits Back At Javed Akhtar Criticising Vulgar Language In Comedy

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended
Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended
Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended
Amid Unrest Over Student Leader’s Death, Indian Visa Services In Bangladesh’s Chittagong Suspended

QUICK LINKS