Why H-1B Visa Renewal Appointments Are Being CANCELLED Abruptly In India? How Is It Triggering Job Loss Panic Among Indians | Explained

H-1B Visa: Thousands of H-1B visa applicants in India are facing unexpected delays after the US abruptly postponed pre-scheduled visa interviews, citing enhanced background checks and stricter social media scrutiny. Applicants with interview dates scheduled after December 15 have been hit the hardest.

Interviews Pushed Back By Months

Many appointments have reportedly been deferred by several months, with some rescheduled as late as October 2026. The US Embassy in India has advised applicants not to visit consular offices on their original appointment dates if they have received rescheduling notices.

“If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date. Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate,” the embassy said in a post on X earlier this month.

Applicants Stranded, Jobs On Hold

The mass postponement has left many applicants stranded in India. Several were already in the country for visa stamping and are now unable to return to the US as they do not hold a valid H-1B visa. The delays are expected to disrupt employment plans and business operations, as affected workers wait months, or longer, for new interview slots.

According to PTI, the rescheduling applies to all applicants who had appointments from December 15 onward. Interviews for other visa categories have also reportedly been postponed due to the expanded vetting process, though the total number of affected applicants remains unclear.

Lawyers Flag Uncertainty

The sudden cancellations have drawn criticism from immigration experts. Houston-based immigration attorney Emily Neumann described the current process as unpredictable and damaging.

“Visa stamping feels like a maze of pitfalls right now. Appointments are being cancelled without warning and pushed out by months. There is no predictability, and it is creating serious challenges for businesses and employees who need to travel,” she wrote on X.

Tougher Immigration Stance

The delays come amid a broader tightening of the H-1B visa programme under the Donald Trump administration, with increased scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity. The H-1B programme allows US companies to hire skilled foreign professionals for up to 6 years.

Indians account for about 71 per cent of approved H-1B petitions in recent years, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Adding to the concerns, President Trump signed a proclamation in September hiking the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, significantly raising the cost of hiring foreign talent.

Stricter vetting rules have triggered widespread H-1B interview delays in India, leaving thousands of professionals stuck in limbo. With appointments pushed back by months or even years, the uncertainty is set to impact both workers and US employers alike.

Triggers Job Loss Panic Among Indians

The sudden disruption of H-1B visa renewal appointments has triggered widespread anxiety among Indian professionals working in the United States, raising fears of job losses and prolonged uncertainty.

Thousands of Indians travel to India each year for visa stamping, expecting a routine renewal process. However, the abrupt postponement of appointments, in some cases by several months or even years has left many stranded without valid visas to return to the US. Since most employers require physical presence for work, prolonged absence puts jobs at serious risk.

The problem is compounded by stricter background and social media vetting, which has slowed down consular processing. With little clarity on timelines, employees are unable to give firm return dates to their employers, straining professional relationships and project commitments. For companies operating on tight schedules, replacing absent workers becomes a real consideration.

Families are also bearing the brunt. Many professionals are separated from spouses and children in the US, while housing leases, school admissions, and healthcare arrangements hang in the balance. The financial stress is significant, especially for those still paying US rents and loans while stuck abroad.

For Indian professionals, who form the backbone of the H-1B workforce, the uncertainty has created a climate of fear. Without predictable visa timelines, routine travel now carries the risk of stalled careers, turning a renewal process into a potential trigger for job loss.

