LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi afghanistan 49 Bharat Kapoor Mumbai news Faridabad crime gurugram hyderabad Guna businessman is there hartal tomorrow in kerala AI generated image fake james vasanthan Gujarat crime news today abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’

Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have sharply escalated after Kabul accused Islamabad of deadly cross-border strikes in Kunar. Taliban officials claim civilians, including students, were killed and injured, while Pakistan has outright denied the allegations.

Taliban accuses Pakistan of deadly Kunar strikes; Islamabad denies role, calls claims fake. Photos: X.
Taliban accuses Pakistan of deadly Kunar strikes; Islamabad denies role, calls claims fake. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 28, 2026 07:56:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’

Pakistan has reportedly carried out deadly cross-border strikes in Kunar province of Afghanistan, according to Taliban, however Islamabad has firmly rejected the allegations, calling them “fabricated” and accusing Afghan media of misinformation. According to reports quoting Taliban officials, Pakistani mortar and rocket fire struck civilian areas in Kunar’s Asadabad, including residential homes and the Syed Jamaluddin Afghani University. The strikes reportedly left at least four people dead. Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said around 70 people were injured in the incident, including nearly 30 students, as well as women and children. NewsX couln not independently verify the Taliban claims.

“We strongly condemn these attacks by the Pakistani military regime, in which ordinary people, academics, and educational institutions were targeted, and declare them unforgivable war crimes,” Fitrat said in a post on X. Afghan media outlets carried similar reports.

Pakistan Denies Role, Calls Taliban Claims ‘Fake’

Pakistan’s information ministry denied any involvement in the alleged strikes, dismissing the accusations as baseless.

You Might Be Interested In

“Whenever and wherever Pakistan strikes the Afghan-based terror infrastructure, it will be as per previous actions, well declared, fully owned and backed by precise evidence of targeting terror support infrastructure,” the ministry said in a statement on X.

Rejecting reports of civilian casualties, the ministry accused Afghan media of spreading false narratives to divert attention from militant activity.

“The pattern is a page of the old play book where Afghan media creates fake news to cover up the support to terrorist groups and proxies like the Fitna al Khwarij (Pakistani Taliban),” it added.

First Major Incident Between Pakistan And Afghanistan After China-Mediated Talks

The alleged strikes mark the first instance of cross-border escalation since recent China-mediated talks in Urumqi, which had briefly eased tensions and encouraged both sides to tone down rhetoric.

Taliban officials maintain that the strikes specifically targeted civilian infrastructure, including homes and the university in Asadabad.

Why Is Pakistan At War With  Afghanistan?

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been locked in months of deadly clashes since February this year, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

In March, both countries announced a temporary ceasefire around Eid al-Fitr. Kabul and Islamabad indicated that the pause was facilitated at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar, aiming to provide respite from ongoing hostilities, according to The Associated Press.

However, violence continued to flare. In one of the deadliest incidents, Taliban authorities claimed that more than 400 people were killed and 265 wounded in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul. Pakistan rejected the claim as “false and misleading,” stating that it had “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure.”

‘Open War’ Declaration Against  Afghanistan By Pakistan

Pakistan declared “open war” against  Afghanistan after escalating attacks between the two sides.

Pakistan carried out strikes in Afghanistan’s major cities, including Kabul and Kandahar, as well as the border province of Paktia, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar. Hours later, Tarar reported drone attacks in Pakistani cities, Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, which he blamed on the Taliban, adding that there was “no damage to life.”

“Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you,” Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in a post on X after the strikes.

Asif accused the Taliban of turning Afghanistan into “a proxy for India” and alleged that it was “gathering all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan” and “exporting terrorism.”

Also Read: Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanhome-hero-pos-1pakistanpakistan afghanistan newspakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Backs Melania Trump, Slams Jimmy Kimmel Over ‘Shocking’ Remark, Sparks Fierce Backlash And Calls For Firing

Deadly Seconds Caught On Camera: Two Trains Collide Near Jakarta’s Bekasi Timur Station, Leaving Two Dead And Chaos Unfolding

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Thanks Putin For War Support, Calls Russia-Iran Ties A Strategic Partnership Amid Rising US Tensions

‘Russia Will Do What It Can…’: Vladimir Putin Backs Iran In Talks With FM Abbas Araghchi Amid West Asia Tensions

Fact Check: Pakistan’s Fake Narrative Busted As X Accounts Push AI-Generated ‘Indian Wife’ To Link Trump Dinner Shooter To India- Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

Weather Today 28 April 2026: IMD Predicts Rain, Heat Alert, Thunderstorms, And Snow Chances Across Delhi NCR Region Update

Shakira Concert Tragedy: Crew Member Dies After Being Crushed During Stage Preparations In Brazil; Investigation Underway

Nashik Horror: CCTV Captures Shocking Moment As Government Medical College Lift Crushes Woman Employee, Raising Deadly Negligence Questions, Watch Video

WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Goes Viral in Bikini Photos, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pics Trending

Who Is Preet Singh? Splitsvilla 16 Star Alleges Shocking Assault By Man Inside Mumbai Club During Late-Night Incident

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB Beat DC by 9 Wickets: Updated Standings on April 27 — Punjab Kings Stay Top, Royal Challengers Bengaluru At No. 2 Spot

Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80: From Iconic Villain Roles To Legacy, Career Journey And Net Worth Revealed

Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)

Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals Avoid Unwanted IPL Record — Check Top 10 Lowest Scores (RCB 49 Still Lowest) of All-Time

Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’
Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’
Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’
Pakistan Afghanistan War Resumes: Asim Munir’s Troops Attack Afghan University, Taliban Accuses Of War Crimes, Islamabad Calls It ‘Fake Drama’

QUICK LINKS