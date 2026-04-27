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Home > World News > Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, has been shot dead in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Unidentified gunmen ambushed him in a targeted attack, continuing a pattern of killings of militants in 2026. His death adds to growing strikes on terror-linked figures across Pakistan.

LeT commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan as targeted killings of militants surge across regions in 2026. Photos: X.
LeT commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan as targeted killings of militants surge across regions in 2026. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 27, 2026 09:46:51 IST

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Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a senior terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The killing appears to be part of a continuing pattern of targeted attacks on terrorists in Pakistan.Reports described Afridi as a close associate of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed. According to reports, the gunmen ambushed Afridi and fired multiple rounds, leaving him critically wounded at the scene. He sustained several bullet injuries and died on the spot. Reports citing witness accounts suggested that the gunmen acted with precision, giving Afridi no opportunity to escape or seek cover. By the time local residents reached the site, the attackers had already fled, disappearing into the surrounding hilly terrain.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

Pakistan Launches Investigation, Number Of Targeted Killings By Unknown Gunmen Rise

Pakistan’s security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as part of a broader trend of targeted killings involving individuals linked to banned militant organisations.
Afridi’s death adds to a growing list of similar incidents reported across the country.

Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi?

Reports say Sheikh Yusuf Afridi was from the Afridi tribe in the Khyber region. He was considered a key figure within Lashkar-e-Taiba’s regional hierarchy.

He reportedly headed the outfit’s operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and maintained close ties with Hafiz Saeed. According to reports, Afridi played a significant role in recruitment drives, ideological outreach, and coordination of the group’s activities.

He was also suspected of facilitating the training and movement of operatives, particularly in connection with operations targeting Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 30 Terrorist Targetted Since Early 2026

Afridi’s killing comes amid a series of similar attacks across Pakistan in recent months. Reports indicate that more than 30 terrorists linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen have been targeted since the beginning of 2026.

These incidents have been reported across multiple regions, including Lahore, Karachi, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Despite the frequency of these attacks, there has been no official confirmation regarding those responsiblle.

In a recent attack in Lahore involving Aamir Hamza, another senior figure reportedly close to Hafiz Saeed. Hamza was injured in a shooting earlier this month.

Also Read: Iran FM Heads Back To Pakistan After US Cancels Talks, Carries Crucial Terms To End Escalating War Tensions

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Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan

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Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan
Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan
Who Was Sheikh Yusuf Afridi? Hafiz Saeed’s Close aide, Top LeT Commander Gunned Down In Pakistan
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