Home > World > Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here's What You Need To Know

At least 10 people were killed and 10 injured after unknown gunmen opened fire in Bekkersdal township near Johannesburg, South African police said. The attackers fled the scene as authorities launched an investigation amid rising concerns over violent crime.

South Africa mass shooting (PHOTO: X)
South Africa mass shooting (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 21, 2025 13:33:24 IST

Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

On Sunday, in the second mass shooting reported in the country this month, unknown gunmen fired in a township near Johannesburg, killing at least 10 and injuring another 10, South African police said.

South Africa mass shooting 

It was carried out in the Bekkersdal, approximately 40 kilometres to the southwest of Johannesburg. According to the police, some of the victims were indiscriminately shot, and some were shot as they were walking along the street. A statement by the police said that some of the victims were shot randomly in the streets by unknown gunmen.

Gauteng province police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the death toll, informing AFP that ten people were dead. We do not have a breakdown of who they are. The wounded were rushed to the hospitals close at hand to be treated.

Who Are The Gunmen? 

As of now, the gunmen are yet to be identified. NewsX will keep you posted. 

It is also said that the shooting happened in the Bekkersdal area, which is quite a poor locality near some of the biggest gold mines of South Africa. Teenagers claimed that the location was selling alcohol unlawfully.

The attackers escaped, and no arrest was made at the time it was reported. Law enforcement officials stated that they are still investigating to determine the motive and the culprits.

The event takes place after another fatal shooting earlier this month when gunmen attacked a hostel near Pretoria, on December 6, killing 12 individuals, one of them a three-year-old child.

South Africa still experiences high rates of violent crime and a high murder rate, which makes it one of the leading murder rates in the world, as per official figures.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 1:33 PM IST
Who Are The Gunmen Involved In South Africa Mass Shooting That Left 10 People Dead Including 3 Children? Here’s What You Need To Know

