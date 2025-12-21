Trilateral Talks In The Spotlight: US Proposes Ukraine-Russia Peace With Europe In The Mix, Zelensky Sets Key Conditions

On Saturday, December 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a declaration stating that the United States had made a suggestion regarding a new format for the peace negotiations among Ukraine and Russia. The proposal is being made along with the increase of diplomatic efforts by Washington to end the almost four-year-long conflict, and it envisions three-party talks at the level of national security advisers with the possibility of holding meetings in Florida. The President of Ukraine pointed out that the realization of these conversations would be conditional upon the U.S. and Ukraine’s mutual consultations. Although no exact information about the new format has been released yet, it still shows a willingness to engage again and pursue the way of negotiation.

Trilateral Talks On The Horizon: Ukraine, US, And Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has come up with a new plot in the diplomatic drama, Washington has put forward a new format for peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia at the level of national security advisers, and yes, Florida might very well be the unexpected setting for this high-stakes negotiation drama!

The arrangement poses a lot of questions: Will they be able to agree on something? Will the security advisers be able to lead the way for the engagement of the leaders? One thing is certain, the situation in diplomacy is getting hotter, and the world will be keeping an eye on every move.

“The U.S. said they would have a separate meeting with representatives of Russia,” Zelensky said. “They proposed the following format: Ukraine, America, Russia, and since there are representatives of Europe there, probably Europe as well.”

Zelensky Cautious But Open: Ukraine Sets Conditions For Peace Talks

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has expressed his thoughts regarding the Russia negotiations with caution and a hint of openness. He gave the impression that, although the plan involving the U.S. and Russia might persuade the parties to come together, he was not too confident that any significant results would be achieved through the talks, stating that the U.S. must increase its pressure on Russia.

Conversely, Ukraine continues to be willing to negotiate if among other things, the discussions lead to various humanitarian steps such as decrease of violence, absolute halt of fighters’ imprisonment, or even talks between the leaders. The statement by Zelensky has signaled that the Ukrainian administration is looking for an opportune time to enter talks but only if the conversation is worthwhile and efficient. The world’s involvement should not be limited to keeping a watchful eye on this issue since a wait-and-see attitude could eventually result in a real breakthrough.

U.S.-Backed Diplomacy Gains Momentum Between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine and Russia have not had a direct encounter since July, but U.S.-supported diplomacy is increasing. The U.S. is signaling a renewed emphasis on talks and possible progress, actively working to restore momentum for a negotiated settlement despite months of stalled direct negotiations.

