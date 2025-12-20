LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files Blue Origin Cricket bangladesh hindus mamata banerjee axar-patel Anjum Saeed IND T20 World Cup team bangladesh elections Bill Clinton epstein files
LIVE TV
Home > World > Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

Israel’s Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on Iran’s expanding missile program and possible new strikes, citing regional threats. The meeting follows June’s Israel-Iran conflict and aims to discuss US support or joint operations against Iran.

Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on Iran’s expanding missile program. (Photo: ANI)
Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on Iran’s expanding missile program. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 20, 2025 22:36:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump later this month to discuss Iran’s expanding ballistic missile program, raising the possibility of new Israeli strikes against the country, NBC News reported citing multiple sources.

You Might Be Interested In

The briefing comes just months after Israel and Iran engaged in an almost two-week conflict in June, during which Israel targeted Iran’s missile production and nuclear infrastructure.

Netanyahu’s Agenda: Iran’s Missile Expansion

Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that Iran is rebuilding and expanding its ballistic missile capabilities despite previous attacks that damaged key sites.

You Might Be Interested In

Sources told NBC News that Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on these developments, stressing that Iran’s actions pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the wider region, including US interests. Netanyahu may also present options for US involvement in potential military action, ranging from support to joint operations or leaving Israel to act independently.

Upcoming Netanyahu-Trump Meeting

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at Mar‑a‑Lago in Florida on December 29. Netanyahu is expected to highlight Iran’s missile expansion as a pressing security threat, while also addressing Iran’s efforts to reconstruct nuclear enrichment sites damaged in earlier strikes.

While missile production is the top concern, officials continue to monitor Iran’s nuclear program. The meeting will likely focus on strategic options and US participation in any future Israeli operations.

Background: Operation Midnight Hammer

In June 2025, Israel and the US conducted coordinated strikes against Iran in Operation Midnight Hammer. Israeli forces targeted missile production and Iran’s S-300 air defense systems, while the US used B-2 bombers with bunker-busting munitions to hit nuclear sites.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the operation “totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” though some assessments suggest that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure may not have been completely destroyed.

What’s Diplomatic in it?

Israel’s push for action comes amid signs that Tehran is interested in resuming talks with Washington, which could complicate US backing for further strikes. Israeli officials are also concerned about Iran’s funding of regional proxy groups, which could help Tehran defend nuclear sites and rebuild weapons capabilities.

The risk of further escalation hinges on the outcome of the Netanyahu-Trump talks and how the US perceives the threat from Iran. While Israel is signaling a willingness to act, the extent of US support will play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of Middle East tensions.

ALSO READ: Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 10:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: iranIran missile expansionisrael iran conflictNetanyahu Trump meetingus

RELATED News

What Is Pentagon 1260H List And Why Are 17 Chinese Tech Companies Targeted By The US?

Epstein Files: New Documents Refer To Ayurveda And Massage Techniques From India | Report

‘Tied To Tree, Poured Kerosene And Set Him On Fire’: Father Of 27-Year-Old Hindu Man Reveals Gory Details Of Lynching In Bangladesh

Will Pak Send Troops To Gaza? US Says It’s ‘Grateful’ For The Offer, No Final Decision Yet- What It Means For Pakistan

Bill Clinton To Michael Jackson: All The High-Profile Celebrities Named In Epstein’s Files And How to Check Them Online

LATEST NEWS

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

In A ‘Historic’ Move, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User Michaela Benthaus On Tourist Flight To Space

PM Modi Takes Sharp Dig at Congress in Assam, Accuses Party of Neglecting the State During Its Rule

30 Lakh For A Photo With Messi: Kolkata Police Raid Organiser Satadru Dutta’s House Over Rs 100-Crore Irregularities

Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi, 63, Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 20 Years Younger; Wedding Photos Go Viral

How Much Credit Score Is Required For Credit Card Approval- 7 Tips To Improve Your Score In 2026

‘Title Defence Loading’: R Ashwin Delighted After THIS Player Included In India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

WATCH | Big Boost To India’s First Human Spaceflight Gaganyaan, ISRO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes

PlayStation India Holiday Sale Goes Live: Upto Rs 10,000 Off, Savings On PS5 Accessories, VR2 And Top Titles

Ayush Mark Explained: Everything You Need To Know About India’s New Global Traditional Medicine Standards Unveiled By PM Modi

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes
Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes
Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes
Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

QUICK LINKS