Will Israel Attack Iran Again? Report Says Netanyahu To Brief Trump On Missile Expansion, Possible New Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump later this month to discuss Iran’s expanding ballistic missile program, raising the possibility of new Israeli strikes against the country, NBC News reported citing multiple sources.

The briefing comes just months after Israel and Iran engaged in an almost two-week conflict in June, during which Israel targeted Iran’s missile production and nuclear infrastructure.

Netanyahu’s Agenda: Iran’s Missile Expansion

Israeli officials are increasingly concerned that Iran is rebuilding and expanding its ballistic missile capabilities despite previous attacks that damaged key sites.

Sources told NBC News that Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on these developments, stressing that Iran’s actions pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the wider region, including US interests. Netanyahu may also present options for US involvement in potential military action, ranging from support to joint operations or leaving Israel to act independently.

Upcoming Netanyahu-Trump Meeting

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at Mar‑a‑Lago in Florida on December 29. Netanyahu is expected to highlight Iran’s missile expansion as a pressing security threat, while also addressing Iran’s efforts to reconstruct nuclear enrichment sites damaged in earlier strikes.

While missile production is the top concern, officials continue to monitor Iran’s nuclear program. The meeting will likely focus on strategic options and US participation in any future Israeli operations.

Background: Operation Midnight Hammer

In June 2025, Israel and the US conducted coordinated strikes against Iran in Operation Midnight Hammer. Israeli forces targeted missile production and Iran’s S-300 air defense systems, while the US used B-2 bombers with bunker-busting munitions to hit nuclear sites.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the operation “totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities,” though some assessments suggest that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure may not have been completely destroyed.

What’s Diplomatic in it?

Israel’s push for action comes amid signs that Tehran is interested in resuming talks with Washington, which could complicate US backing for further strikes. Israeli officials are also concerned about Iran’s funding of regional proxy groups, which could help Tehran defend nuclear sites and rebuild weapons capabilities.

The risk of further escalation hinges on the outcome of the Netanyahu-Trump talks and how the US perceives the threat from Iran. While Israel is signaling a willingness to act, the extent of US support will play a crucial role in shaping the next phase of Middle East tensions.

