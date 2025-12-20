LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Bangladesh’s interim government has confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in the lynching of a Hindu youth. The killing comes amid rising political unrest, threats to Indian missions, and mounting questions over the February national elections. India and the international community are closely watching whether the deteriorating law and order situation could impact the poll schedule.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 20, 2025 13:27:50 IST

Why Growing Anti-India Sentiment In Bangladesh Is Worrying India – Will Muhammad Yunus Delay Scheduled February Elections? Explained

Bangladesh’s interim administration on Saturday confirmed the arrest of seven people in connection with the lynching of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh district, amid rising political and communal tensions in the country.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus identified the victim as Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu. In a post on X, Yunus said, “The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh.”

India-Bangladeshi Row

The killing has come at a time when Bangladesh is witnessing renewed unrest, with Indian diplomatic missions, including the High Commission in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions across the country, facing threats. The developments have heightened New Delhi’s concern, particularly as Bangladesh prepares for national elections scheduled for February next year.

The immediate spark for the fresh violence was the December 12 shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi, a 32-year-old who had participated in the movement against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which culminated in her ouster on August 5, 2024.

India has since summoned the Bangladesh envoy in New Delhi, urging authorities in Dhaka to ensure adequate security for Indian missions in the country.

Will Muhammad Yunus Postpone The February Bangladesh Elections?

New Delhi has also taken serious note of what it describes as an unprecedented mob attack on two of Dhaka’s most prominent media organisations, the largest English-language daily, The Daily Star, and its sister publication, the largest Bengali daily, Prothom Alo.

These attacks have added to fears of a deteriorating law and order situation, prompting a more fundamental question for India and other observers: could the unrest lead to a postponement of the February elections? Officials in Delhi believe the concern is far from unfounded.

Hadi’s Killing And Election Schedule 

Hadi’s murder occurred just a day after the election schedule was announced, following 16 months of interim rule marked by governance through diktats without parliamentary oversight or approval.

In the aftermath of the killing, local reports, offered without evidence, claimed that those responsible were Indians or had escaped with Indian assistance. These narratives have been widely viewed as attempts to stoke public anger against New Delhi in the lead-up to the polls.

The shooter has been named as Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul, a former leader of the now-banned Chhatra League. He is alleged to have fired from the back of a motorcycle driven by Alamgir Sheikh. Another individual, Rubel, reportedly linked to the Swechchhasebak League, is said to have conducted surveillance prior to the attack.

Bangladesh Elections and Violence: Stakes for India and the International Community

For India and much of the international community, the credibility of Bangladesh’s upcoming elections is under close scrutiny. Observers have warned that the polls will be questioned if Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League is not allowed to contest.

New Delhi has repeatedly articulated its position. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on December 14, India said it supports “free, fair, inclusive and credible” elections in Bangladesh conducted in a “peaceful atmosphere”.

The emphasis on “inclusive” is widely understood to mean the participation of Hasina’s Awami League in the electoral process.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 1:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS