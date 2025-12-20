LIVE TV
Sreenivasan Dies At 69: A Look At Actor's Iconic Films Blending Sharp Social Commentary And Humour

Sreenivasan: Sreenivasan, the veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer, died in Kochi on Saturday at the age of 69. He had been undergoing treatment for cardiac and related health issues.

Sreenivasan Dies At 69: A Look At Actor's Iconic Films Blending Sharp Social Commentary And Humour (Image Credit: X)
Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 20, 2025 12:55:45 IST

Sreenivasan: Sreenivasan, the veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer, died in Kochi on Saturday at the age of 69. He had been undergoing treatment for cardiac and related health issues. He is survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan, and his sons, actors Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. Born on April 6, 1956, in Pattiam near Thalassery in Kannur district, Sreenivasan enjoyed a career spanning nearly five decades and featured in more than 225 films. 

Over the years, he emerged as a defining force in Malayalam cinema, celebrated for his distinctive performances and incisive writing.

Nadodikkattu (1987)

Widely regarded as a classic of Malayalam cinema, the film offers a biting yet light-hearted take on the unemployment crisis of the 1980s. Sreenivasan’s witty screenplay and his memorable turn as Vijayan, alongside Mohanlal’s Dasan, turned the film into a cultural touchstone that continues to connect with audiences.

Sandesham (1991)

Often described as a defining political satire, the film cleverly exposes the folly of political fanaticism and its intrusion into family life. Through sharp writing and restrained humour, Sreenivasan delivered a scathing critique of Kerala’s political culture without sounding didactic.

Varavelpu (1989)

This bold black comedy took aim at trade union politics and labour conflicts that shaped daily life in Kerala. Beneath its humour, the film laid bare deep-rooted social problems and institutional decay.

Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989)

Sreenivasan’s acclaimed directorial debut explored marital insecurity and the male inferiority complex with sensitivity and dark humour. The film earned the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film and remains a standout in his career.

Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998)

A National Award-winning work, this film written and directed by Sreenivasan, portrays a family grappling with a husband’s withdrawal from reality and fixation on impractical ideas. It addressed themes such as mental health and strained relationships with a deft mix of emotion and comedy.

Thalayanamanthram (1990)

Through satire, the film examined middle-class materialism and consumerist aspirations, showing how the pursuit of status and luxury can disturb domestic harmony.

Gandhinagar 2nd Street (1986)

Blending humour with social observation, the film depicted the everyday lives and struggles of ordinary middle-class residents in a neighbourhood. Its sharp yet understated dialogues struck a chord and went on to become iconic.

First published on: Dec 20, 2025 12:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS