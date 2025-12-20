Gaurav Khanna Defends Father’s ‘Would Have Slapped Farrhana’ Over TV Remark, Says ‘Parents Behave Like This’ Amid Backlash Online Row

At the moment, the digital world is split into two camps due to the controversial comment made by the father of television star Gaurav Khanna about actress Farrhana Bhatt. Khanna’s father, during a recent chat, made the remark that he “would have slapped” Farrhana over some disagreements either on-screen or off-screen, and this instantly ignited a storm on social media.

Critics considered the statement as regressive and violent, whereas Gaurav Khanna has come out to support his father, claiming that people are misinterpreting a display of raw paternal protectiveness.

Gaurav Khanna Parental Instincts

Gaurav Khanna made it clear that his father was not trying to be mean but expressing a very traditional, straight-off-the-shoulder protective instinct. In several Indian families, the metaphor of “slap” is commonly used by older people to indicate discipline or a serious correction instead of physical intent. Khanna remarked that mothers and fathers usually lose their cool when they think their kids are under attack or being stressed.

He made the point that his generation’s parenting included parents who were very open with their opinions and did not keep the “filter” of modern-day public relations, regarding the negative response as a misinterpretation of usual family relationships.

Gaurav Khanna Social Backlash

The actor’s defense has not changed the fact that the online community is still divided regarding the normalization of such rhetoric. The issue is actually an interview that got leaked and most tagged and discussed the topic of respect of women working in the film industry.

Gaurav is saying that his father is just an ordinary man trying to challenge a world that is overly digital, while the critics are countering that the public figures and their families should be the ones setting the standards. The controversy is an indication of the changing times, which pushes the actors’ in between the conflicts of parental communication and the modern social media etiquette.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate