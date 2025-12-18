LIVE TV
Home > Bigg boss > Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt's 'Undeserving' Claim: 'Dhele Ka Fark Nahi' Sparks Debate

Bigg Boss 19 champion Gaurav Khanna calmly dismisses Farrhana Bhatt’s ‘undeserving’ comments, saying “Dhele ka fark nahi.” Praised for integrity over drama, he proves audience values composure and dignity, turning controversy into a lesson on handling public scrutiny gracefully.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Responds to ‘Undeserving’ Criticism: “Dhele Ka Fark Nahi” (Pc: X)
Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 18, 2025 10:50:12 IST

Gaurav Khanna has come out victorious as the champion of Bigg Boss 19, but his critics have given his golden trophy a taste of their own. After the explosive finale, another contestant, Farrhana Bhatt, ignited a digital riot by saying that Khanna’s victory was “undeserved” and that other contestants were more “content” than him throughout the season.

Instead of getting into a defensive mode or sparring verbally, the Anupamaa actor took the path of unfiltered, tranquil nonchalance. During his post-win conversation, which has gone viral, Gaurav rebuffed the negativity with an apt “Dhele ka fark nahi padta,” indicating that his attention is still on the huge fan mandate that declared him the winner.

Gaurav Khanna’s BB19 Victory Vs. The “Undeserving” Narrative

Gaurav’s patience was really tested on the way to the Bigg Boss 19 title, and he would very often show a composed face amidst the chaos that was the house. While the main point of Farrhana Bhatt’s criticism was that the “volatile” player should have been the one to take the trophy, Gaurav’s victory sheds light on a very important change in the audience’s feelings.

The modern spectators are more inclined to pay attention to “dignity over drama” and to reward the contestants that manage to keep their integrity even when the situation is most stressful. Rival fandoms used the “undeserving” label against Gaurav on social media, but the reality of the voting margins is telling a different story, the one of a silent majority that preferred Gaurav’s calm over the loud and theatrically performed antics of his contemporaries.

Farrhana Bhatt Controversy And The “Dhele Ka Fark Nahi” Philosophy

The discord between Gaurav and Farrhana was not a last-night surprise; it was a rivalry that developed slowly and characterized the coming-of-age drama of the season’s last episodes. Gaurav, by adopting the “Dhele ka fark nahi” mantra, has effectively discredited the controversy, not allowing any negativity to arise after the show.

He has turned the situation into a lesson for others in how to deal with the scrutiny of public opinion. He asserts that whilst every co-actor has the right to their point of view, the winner’s history cannot be changed.

Gaurav, as he steps into new professional territory, is no longer engaging in the trading of insults, and thus his legacy is always going to be reflected as that of the winner and not of the one who is faced with opposition.

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 10:50 AM IST
QUICK LINKS