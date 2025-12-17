‘Bhai, Yeh Ek ‘TASK’ Tha…’ Amaal Mallik Gets Furious After Getting Linked With Tanya Mittal, Requests Fans To Stop Mud Slinging

After their participation in a trending reality show, the digital world has started to share rumors about a love affair between the music prodigy Amaal Mallik and influencer Tanya Mittal. Although the fans did not wait long to “ship” them after they saw the chemistry between the two on screen, the music maker has eventually come out to uncloud the matter.

In an unexpectedly honest public statement, Amaal spoke about the growing story, asking the public to cease the “nonsensical romance” speculation. Showing a great deal of caring for the girl’s reputation, he made it clear that the interactions were mostly due to the format of the show and the creative needs and not because of any personal romantic interest.

Amaal Mallik Issues Public Apology and Fact-Checks Rumors

The main issue originates from clips that went viral where the two were seen dancing and sharing moments together during the tasks. Amaal clarified that these events were only professional, saying, “Bhai, yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha”. He pointed out that being contestants, they have to obey the orders of the host and the creative people of the channel.

Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK’ tha and it’s not right if I act all egoistic and don’t do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That’s the channel creative and you guys are constantly… https://t.co/1euGo48Dna — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 15, 2025







Amaal confessed that in times of stress or anger, he could have been saying things that would hurt Tanya or her backers. His apology was a genuine effort to claim part of the responsibility for his behavior in the heated atmosphere of the show and at the same time to be aware that such experiences are for personal growth.

Tanya Mittal Link Up Speculations Impacting Personal Boundaries

Aside from the pardon, Amaal pronounced a vigorous invocation for fan factions to quit “mudding” and to give each other space. He pointed out that continual romantic labeling could wrongly damage a woman’s public image, which in his opinion, nobody should have to go through.

By confronting the degradation, he hoped to preserve the friendship between them that was created without the encumbrance of fictitious dating stories. This action is a major shift from the usual situation of celebrities opting for silence; he asked his supporters, the “Amaalians,” and Tanya’s fans to direct their attention to their respective paths instead of an imaginary love affair.

