What Is Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Doing Now? Launches YouTube Channel, Issues Scam Alert For Fans Nationwide

Gaurav Khanna YouTube Channel: Just after his landmark win in Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna, the television superstar, has given birth to his long-planned YouTube channel, which allows him to enter the digital space of content creation officially. The fans were so excited to see the “behind-the-scenes” daily life of their favorite winner, but the launch was accompanied by a crisis and an unexpected twist.

Gaurav used the very first broadcast of his channel to warn with a big alert about the scam that was going on, and thus he cautioned his gigantic “Khanna Ka Khaandaan” fan base about the scam that was taking place, where his name and the recent victory were used to lure money from the audience, who were unaware of the fraud. The actor said that even though he can’t wait to make his fantasy and real world meet, he still puts his community’s safety as his number one priority.

Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Evolution

The shift from winning a reality TV show to becoming a digital influencer is a strategic step for the actor. Gaurav, who won the BB19 trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh on December 7, 2025, is now capitalizing on this success to create a communication line to his potential 1.5 billion viewers. His channel will be like a “vlog-style” sanctuary where he will try to get rid of the “fake” labels that were attached to him during the show.

Gaurav is going to show his daily life, from his workouts to funny moments with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, to convince people that his “green flag” character was not just a game strategy but a lifestyle.

Digital Safety Scam Alert

Gaurav, in a factual urgency hand, spoke about the appearance of multiple fake accounts and “investment groups” that are saying that they are offering “winner’s rewards” or exclusive meet-and-greets for processing fees. He made it clear that his group will not, under any circumstances, ask for KYC details, bank transfers, or OTPs for fan interaction.

This proactive approach acts as a major protection for his followers, many of whom are senior citizens or young fans who can easily get confused with celebrity-endorsed deepfakes. Gaurav’s warning spotlights a nasty trend of “digital arrests” and “celebrity impersonation” scams that have recently hit the Indian digital ecosphere.

