Home > Entertainment > Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won't Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna took home ₹50 lakh prize, a luxury car, and weekly payments of ₹17.5 lakh for 14 weeks, bringing his total earnings from the show to over ₹3 crore, marking a major career and financial milestone.

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19 With 50 Lakh Cash
Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19 With 50 Lakh Cash

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 8, 2025 00:33:22 IST



Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!

The reality television show, Bigg Boss 19, was a turning point in the life of the prominent Indian television actor, Gaurav Khanna, who became the winner in the end. Along with the prestigious winner’s trophy and a new car, Khanna also received a hefty cash prize of ₹50 lakh (fifty lakh Indian Rupees), which was the cash prize for the winning contestant of the season.

This huge cash prize is nothing but a symbol of the popularity and great viewership of the reality TV format in India. Although the amount of the cash prize is what attracts the most attention, it is just the last reward as his total earnings from the show are much more when considering his high weekly payment as a contestant plus the prize money.

Cash Prize Breakdown

Gaurav Khanna’s major part of winnings was the direct sum that came from the winner’s prize money advertised by the reality show. The deserved ₹50 lakh cash prize is the amount that one gets for being the winner of the most important reality show. This sum is granted to the victor all at once and is besides any weekly payments the participating contestant gets for being in the competition.

This financial gift is both a compensation for withstanding the heavy conditions of the house and a major attraction for the contestants and audiences. The reward further establishes Khanna’s position as a multi-talented artist who can mesmerize the audience in both fiction and non-fiction formats.

Total Earning Accumulation

In addition to the ₹50 lakh award, Khanna’s stay in the house also resulted in a huge increase in his total remuneration due to the substantial contestant payment. Apparently, his weekly salary was around ₹17.5 lakh, making him one of the highest-paid contestants that season.

His fourteen weeks on the show translated into an approximate sum of ₹2.62 crore (₹26.2 million) gained through the weekly wages of almost ₹2.62 crore (online source). Therefore, if we take into account his fee along with the winner’s prize money and the luxurious car, the total amount remix from the show would heighten to over ₹3 crores that make his victory not just a great financial and career milestone but also a major one.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 12:33 AM IST
Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!

