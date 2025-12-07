LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Gaurav Khanna won Bigg Boss 19 after a tense 105-day journey, defeating runner-up Farrhana Bhatt by a narrow vote. His calm “Green Flag” strategy, emotional honesty and strong task wins impressed viewers. The star sealed his victory in a grand Salman Khan-hosted finale.

Gaurav Khanna wins bigg boss 19
Gaurav Khanna wins bigg boss 19

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 8, 2025 00:01:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19, beats Farhanna Bhatt to lift the trophy.In the final showdown that was full of tension and very spectacular, the end of a dramatic 105-day journey was marked by the announcement of Gaurav Khanna as the winner of big Boss Season 19. 

This season was characterized by emotional highs, strategic gameplay, and high-voltage clashes, and Gaurav not only won the trophy but also the huge sum of money which led to his being called a reality TV champion. He won the final public vote very slightly against the strong runner-up, actress and activist Farrhana Bhatt. 

The finale was a grand event with Salman Khan hosting it, highlighting the performances of all the finalists and the celebrities Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday making appearances, thereby creating a truly memorable end to the show’s theme of ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ (The Housemates’ Government).

The ‘Green Flag’ Gameplay

The course of Gaurav Khanna’s triumph was illustrated by his incredibly composed, dignified, and steady behavior, which was a manner that the presenter Salman Khan traditionary labelled early in the season as the “Green Flag” strategy. Gaurav, rather than many other participants who chose to get attention through loud fights and commotion, opted for silence and slow but sure building of relationships as well as through the clever performing of tasks where necessary.

His thereby pressure-proof self-control and simultaneously emotional honesty moments mainly when he shared about his life and wife, Akanksha Chamola really made him earn profound respect and relatability from the viewers. This peculiar method of his was what made him the gentleman of the season, finally turning into an overwhelming public vote wave that secured his title.

A Star’s Steadfast Journey

The powerful performance of the actor was not only a matter of his tranquility but was also supported by important, strategic wins. Gaurav was among the first competitors to get a spot in the finale week by emerging victorious in the challenging Ticket to Finale task, which demanded extreme physical and mental endurance.

This win not only gave him immunity at a very important point but also showed that he was serious about winning. In addition, his ability to win the Captaincy several times and skillfully manage the constantly changing alliances demonstrated that he was not only a calm presence but also a great player who could handle and put into action sophisticated game plans.

His story, which was characterized by elegance and quiet strength, has changed the Bigg Boss winning guideline in favor of contestants.

Also Read: Is Pranit More Really Evicted In The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Twist? Fans Shocked As Mystery Around Final Results Deepens

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 11:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Gaurav Khanna

RELATED News

Is Pranit More Really Evicted In The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Twist? Fans Shocked As Mystery Around Final Results Deepens

Fame, Fallout And Fraud Charges: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Controversial Timeline Explained

Is Amaal Mallik Evicted From Bigg Boss 19? A Look At His Rollercoaster Journey From Nepotism Debates To Emotional Outbursts

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested: What’s The ₹30 Crore Bollywood Fraud Case About? Explained

LATEST NEWS

Telangana Govt To Rename US Consulate Road In Hyderabad As ‘Donald Trump Avenue’: Check Real Reason Here

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: ‘This Incident Happened On…’

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Wins Race But Loses Championship By Two Points

Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Lando Norris Wins F1 WDC 2025

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here’s How Much He Will Be Fined

Meet The Richest Indian In Dubai – He Once Lived In Slums, Sold Books, And Delivered Milk But Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 20,830 Crore. He Is…

How Much Money Did Indigo Lose Amid Flight Cancellation Chaos? Airline Issues ₹610 Crore Refunds, Restores Flights After Nationwide Disruption

Can Trump’s Team Broker Peace In Ukraine As Moscow Seeks ‘Radical Changes’?

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy
Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy
Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy
Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19, Beats Farhanna Bhatt To Lift The Trophy

QUICK LINKS