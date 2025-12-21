Who Is Lagnajita Chakraborty? Bengal Singer Gets Abused And Harassed During Live Concert Over Refusal To Sing A Secular Song, Event Organiser Gets Arrested

A man has been arrested on claims that he harassed West Bengal singer Lagnajita Chakraborty because she did not play a ‘secular’ song during her concert on Saturday.

The person she accused was Mehboob Mallik. Chakraborty claimed that the accused had abused her and tried to rape her when she gave her live show in a private school in Bhagwanpur, East Midnapore.

Singer Lagnajita Chakraborty Harassed During Live Concert

The owner of the school, senior police officer Mitun Dey said Mallik was the key organiser of the event.

When Mallik entered the stage and attempted to physically assault Chakraborty, she was singing a Bengali religious song, ‘Jago Maa’, says Chakraborty, who rose to fame with a Bengali song, which she sang, Basanto Eshe Geche.

He had meant to beat me up, she complained to the police. He was yelling at her, she said, and said, ‘Onek Jago Maa hoyeche, ebar kichu secular gaa (enough of Jago Maa, now sing some secular song).’

The singer also claimed that the officer who was in charge of the Bhagwanpur police station denied him an opportunity to file a case.

This was followed by a case filed, and Mallik was arrested.

Bengal Singer Accuses Organiser of Abuse Over Religious Song

The officer-in-charge of the Bhagawanpur police station has been placed under a departmental inquiry along with another officer. We will act against them concerning their carelessness, Mitun Dey said.

Mallik is a Trinamool Congress leader, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Mallik of that.

Jihadists have West Bengal in their grip. They are instructing the singer on what song she is supposed to sing. It was an anti-Hindu strategy, Shankudeb Panda ofthe BJP said.

He claimed that when she (Lagnajita Chakraborty) had approached the police station, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee police denied creating a police complaint.

Trinamool Congress did not react immediately.

ALSO READ: ‘PM Modi Is Better’: Javed Akhtar Gets Into Heated Argument With Islamic Scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi Over Existence Of God