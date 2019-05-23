Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Elections broke the BJP jinx for Congress as it was re-elected in the state after 15 years. The 2018 Assembly elections that took place in November 2018 were won by Congress in three states i.e. Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. It was a major setback for the BJP to lose in the Hindi-heartland given its commendable outreach in all three Hindi-speaking states. With anti-incumbency and agrarian distress, Congress smartly managed to win the Madhya Pradesh election.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 seats in the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 27 of these seats with a vote share of 54.8 per cent, while the Indian National Congress, with 35.4 per cent votes, managed to win just two. The state has 230 Assembly constituencies. In the previous Assembly elections, held in 2018, the Indian National Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent. Neck-and-neck in terms of vote share (41.6 per cent), the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was facing anti-incumbency in the state, won 109 seats. The other parties and independent candidates, with a combined vote share of 16.9 per cent, won 7 seats in the state Assembly. At present, Kamal Nath of the Indian National Congress is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2018 polls, Madhya Pradesh’s poll issues centred around agrarian distress. The BJP failed to live up to its higher minimum support price (MSP) promise and other agricultural promises such as better irrigation facilities.

The Shivraj Singh-led government in the state was replaced by Congress’s Kamal Nath who was sworn-in as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in December last year. The 2018 assembly was a hung-house with Congress becoming the single largest party with 114 seats but it failed to win the majority number. On the other hand, the BJP gave a tough fight as it managed to win 109 seats. Congress eventually managed majority with the support of SP’s 1 MLA, BSP’s 2 MLAs and 4 independent MLAs and formed government in the state. Out of the 230 seats in the state, the popular vote was won by the BJP with 41.0% of total votes polled.

The state which is considered Hindi-heartland of the Hindi-belt had slipped out of BJP’s grip primarily for two factors: anti-incumbency and unfulfilled farm promises. Secondly, BJP’s election campaign was mainly revolving Hindutva politics and national security which overshadowed issues of relevance. Congress played the anti-incumbency factor well in its favour as it made agrarian distress its election narrative throughout and the voters felt connected.

Here’s the list of complete winners from Madhya Pradesh 2019:

